Mother arrested after abandoning her newborn in Orlando driveway, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. — A woman was arrested after abandoning her baby in a driveway, according to Orlando police.

Officers said 19-year-old Angelica Sanchez Bautista has been arrested and charged with neglect of a child.

Police said she abandoned her newborn in a car seat in the driveway of a residence on Lido Street on Monday.

The newborn was found around 7:20 a.m. in good health.

Authorities have stated that there is no evidence to suggest that the child’s father was aware of the mother’s actions.

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident is ongoing.

