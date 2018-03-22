0
Recall alert: Kidde smoke alarms could fail due to manufacturing error
Two models from a well-known brand of smoke alarms are being recalled this week because of a manufacturing error that could cause the device to fail, according to a leading consumer products agency.
Models PI2010 and PI9010 of the Kidde dual-sensor (photoelectric and ionization) smoke alarm pose a safety risk because they may not alert people to a fire in their homes or places of business. The reason for the problem has been traced to a factory oversight.
Recall alert: Kidde smoke alarm presents safety risk
“A yellow cap left on during the manufacturing process can cover one of the two smoke sensors and compromise the smoke alarm’s ability to detect smoke, posing a risk of consumers not being alerted to a fire in their home,” says a March 21 recall notice issued by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).
Consumers are encourage to take the device down from the wall or ceiling and “visually inspect it through the opening on the side of the alarm for the presence of a yellow cap,” the recall notice says.
If you see the protective yellow cap, don’t try to remove it. Instead, immediately contact Kidde to receive instructions and request a free replacement smoke alarm.
Upon visible inspection, if you don’t see a yellow cap, consumers can place the smoke alarm back on the wall or ceiling “and no further action is needed,” the CPSC says.
Retailing between $20 and $40, the smoke alarms were sold at stores like Menards, Home Depot, Walmart and Amazon.com. Nearly 500,000 of the smoke alarms were sold in the United States and Canada, the CPSC says.
Consumers who are unsure of the kind of smoke alarm they have can contact Kidde toll-free at 833-551-7739 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m.to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. You can also go online at www.kidde.com
and click on “Product Safety Recall” for more information.
