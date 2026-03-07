Cyber crime is the bane of any business in 2026. These criminal acts include ransomware, identity theft, email and voice phishing, cryptojacking, cyberbullying, and more. For companies, the most common issue is ransomware, where, according to Statista, criminals made off with $813 million in 2024, and the previous year's loss was $1.25 billion.

No company is safe, but some are more targeted than others. Verizon noted that small businesses reported that ransomware accounted for 88% of their breaches. Additionally, critical sectors such as healthcare and financial institutions are prime targets. Since these breaches also affect the general public, data theft protection is more vital than ever to protect a company's revenue and reputation.

What Are the Main Internet Threats in 2026 for Business?

As more businesses make artificial intelligence part of their regular production process, cyber hackers are also enabling this new technology for their own gain. There's AI-powered phishing and deep fakes, which use generative AI for more hyper-personalized social engineering. As a result, hackers are creating more realistic audio and video impersonations of executives to create financial fraud.

The most destructive and common cyber crime for companies to worry about is still ransomware, in which groups hack into and capture data systems. Prime industries targeted by ransomware criminals include:

Healthcare

Government

Finance

Manufacturing

Education

Retail

Energy

These companies are such a target because too much downtime is critical, and they often have lots of sensitive client data. According to Statista, the manufacturing industry topped the list for cyber attacks worldwide in 2024 at 26%. Hospital hacks can affect surgeries and other vital scheduled procedures.

Furthermore, hackers are targeting smaller businesses and vendors more than larger companies as an ingenious way to gain access to the larger networks they're connected to. That's why companies should also ensure their vendors practice proactive cyber secure methods.

With so many people working remotely and in hybrid environments, the cloud has become a typical way to connect global networks 24/7. Criminal hackers understand this, so they've also found ways to tap into these cloud environments that have weak identity access management systems.

What Are Online Scams Prevention Methods for Businesses?

Modern cyber security trends for crime prevention focus on controls, training, and network security. That's why all staff should be made aware of potential security issues and how to avoid creating a liability for the company.

Training

Staff should understand how threats such as phishing appear and the forms they can take. The most common form is email, where criminals may impersonate executives or company vendors.

These emails may include malicious links directing employees to click and download something. Some are technical support scams that prompt employees to enter credentials.

Controls

Businesses should have strict controls over what employees have access to sensitive data. Such employees should only have strong and unique passphrases to access such accounts. Just like with personal ones, employee accounts can also include multi-factor authentication on business email, administrative, and financial accounts.

The best multi-factor authentication methods include:

One-time codes to phone or email

Biometrics

Authenticator apps

Security keys

Network Security

Gone are the days when companies only work from one hub with an internal IT staff. Operations are increasingly remote and in the cloud, so businesses must configure ways to ensure all software, hardware, browsers, and antivirus programs are up-to-date.

They should use firewalls to prevent unauthorized access. Even with the cloud, companies should also have regular offline backups in case of a total data loss from a potential ransomware attack.

Verification

When vendors request to make payment changes, companies should require a thorough verification process for approval. Instead of just allowing one to click a link, payment requests should be done with a known phone number.

How Does Cyber Crime Affect Industries?

When a business falls prey to hackers, the domino effect can be devastating in a short time, and the digital crime impact includes financial and reputation loss. According to IBM, the global average cost of a data breach is $4.4 million.

When these crimes happen, they can halt vital services and operations, such as hospital networks, financial systems, and manufacturing supply chains. In 2024, Change Healthcare suffered a record-breaking breach that affected 192.7 million people when their personal and health information was stolen, according to HIPAA Journal.

How Can Companies Handle a Cyber Attack?

If your company is the victim of a cyber attack, quickly call a third-party vendor to investigate. A Ransomware Recovery company, such as Cypfer, will assess your system and quickly recover data. The company has experts on standby to help affected clients 24/7.

Don't forget to change passwords for in-house and remote teams. Also alert law enforcement and affected parties such as customers, vendors, and employees.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Are the 5 C's of Cyber Security?

The five C's of the strategic framework for your company's strong online defense include compliance, cost, change, continuity, and coverage. The change refers to the need for adaptive defenses and quick responses. Compliance involves adhering to industry laws, data protection regulations, and internal company security standards, which can prevent legal issues, like fines.

Cost considers cyber security investment costs balanced out with potential losses. Continuity plans for disaster recovery after a cyber attack. Coverage ensures comprehensive online protection across the company's digital assets, networks, and applications.

Where Do 90% of Cyber Attacks Start?

According to Fortinet, 90% of these incidents start with some form of phishing attack, usually through email. These scams trick organizations into clicking on malicious links that allow criminals to steal sensitive data. Links often go to fake login pages that steal credentials or encourage people to click on attachments that install malware on their systems.

Save Your Business From Cyber Crime Prevention

With more sophisticated and advanced cyber crime attacks, businesses of all sizes in various industries are potential victims. However, there are ways to mitigate this problem with proper protections, such as strong controls, two-factor authentication, and identifying potential phishing scams. Plus, having a third-party on deck to mitigate ransomware issues can reduce downtime and prevent total loss.

We hope this security guide helps your business remain safe online. Search our website for more insightful content.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.