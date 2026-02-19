HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) professionals can help keep your air conditioning system up and running with routine maintenance and prompt repairs.

AC maintenance includes thorough inspections, cleaning, and lubrication of your system's key components, from its coils to drain lines, electrical connections, and refrigerant levels. Regular inspections also help HVAC experts catch and fix minor problems early before they worsen.

Aside from ensuring your home stays comfortably cool throughout the warm seasons, HVAC pros are crucial to the performance of energy-efficient cooling systems.

As a study published in ScienceDirect points out, AC ownership, on average, increases a household's electricity consumption by 36%. Therefore, you want your AC to remain efficient throughout its lifespan, as it accounts for a significant portion of your energy bills.

What's the Difference Between AC and HVAC?

HVAC refers to comprehensive systems that provide not just home cooling solutions but also heating and ventilation. Furnaces and boilers are examples of HVAC systems' heating components. Ventilation is the intentional process of replacing indoor air with fresh outdoor air, usually through mechanical means.

An AC or air conditioning system, on the other hand, typically only refers to an HVAC's cooling component. Air conditioners can be stand-alone devices, meaning they can operate on their own without having to be part of a complete HVAC system.

It's vital to note, however, that specific classes of air conditioners can be multi-purpose and provide heating and, in some cases, even ventilation. Examples include:

Heat pumps

Reverse-cycle split systems

Multi-split systems

How Often Should You Have Your AC Serviced?

Without proper maintenance, even the most energy-efficient and best air conditioning units will deteriorate in their performance and consume more energy than necessary. Prevent these problems by partnering with a licensed HVAC contractor to complete an annual pre-season check-up.

As explained by EnergyStar.gov, contractors get busy in the summer, so it's best to have them check your cooling system once every spring. Your heating system, on the other hand, should undergo routine servicing in the fall.

What Is the Average Life Expectancy of an Air Conditioning System?

There are several air conditioning types (e.g., window and central), and their specific kind influences their lifespan.

According to the Inter­national Association of Certified Home Inspectors (InterNACHI), for instance, window air conditioners can last 5 to 7 years, while central units can last 7 to 15 years.

How Can Professionals Keep Your Air Conditioning System Running?

Professionals can help keep your air conditioner up and running by ensuring proper AC system installation and completing maintenance tasks, also often referred to as "tune-ups."

With their skills, knowledge, and comprehensive maintenance services, AC experts can catch problems early. The sooner they detect these issues, the sooner they can fix them before they cause your entire unit to break down.

The most reputable HVAC contractors also make tune-ups and repairs more accessible by offering seasonal maintenance specials and free estimates, as pointed out by the folks at Allan & Rogers AC & Refrigeration.

Thorough AC System Inspections

During a scheduled tune-up, a highly experienced and reliable HVAC professional will conduct a thorough inspection of the components of your air conditioning system. While the exact tasks vary, they generally include:

Inspecting the evaporator and condenser coils

Checking the refrigerant levels

Testing the thermostat and its controls

Investigating electrical components and tightening connections

By thoroughly inspecting your air conditioner, HVAC experts can determine if there's a minor problem that can soon escalate if not addressed right away.

A perfect example is a small refrigerant leak. Unless it gets patched up immediately, it can worsen and lead to significant and costly damage, such as a compressor failure.

Cleaning AC Components and Lubricating Moving Parts

Trustworthy HVAC experts lubricate moving parts (e.g., gears, bearings, and wheels) and clean critical air conditioner components, including:

Air filters

Blowers and blower fans

Evaporator and condenser coils

Drain lines

Cabinets and housing

Keeping those components clean and debris-free is essential to the performance, efficiency, and longevity of your AC, as dirt, dust, and grime accumulation can drastically impair airflow.

You don't want any reduction in your air conditioner's airflow, as it can force the system to work harder, which then makes it consume more energy than usual. The extra (yet unnecessary) work also hastens wear and tear on its components.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Are Common Problems With Air Conditioning Systems?

Dirty or clogged air filters, which can cause airflow restrictions, are among the most common AC problems. They often occur due to a lack of maintenance, as filters require regular changing or washing, usually every one to three months.

If you live near a busy street or have furry pets, it's best that you get your AC filters replaced or cleaned once every month.

Another typical issue with air conditioners is a refrigerant leak. It can occur due to a faulty installation or normal wear and tear on aging units. However, it can also happen due to accidental damage (e.g., dents and punctures) and negligence (a lack of maintenance).

What Are the Signs You Need Your Air Conditioning System Repaired?

Since many air conditioning problems arise from dirty or clogged air filters, it's one of the first things you need to check if you're experiencing issues like weak or no airflow or strange noises. Likewise, inspect the filters if your AC is blowing warm air or if the air smells moldy or weird.

If replacing or washing the filters doesn't do the trick, take it as a sign you need to call HVAC experts for repairs. You may also need them to fix your system if it goes through frequent on-and-off cycles (also called "short-cycling), your cooling bills have risen drastically, or your AC leaks water.

Chances are, your air conditioner has a refrigerant leak or excessive dirt accumulation on its evaporator or condenser coils.

Maintain Your Air Conditioning System's Optimal Performance

While your modern air conditioning system can last for many years, its optimal performance and energy efficiency still depend on adequate maintenance. With the help of reliable, highly experienced HVAC experts, you can make your AC last and ensure it performs up to standards.

