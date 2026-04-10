Hiring a bathroom remodel contractor can seem overwhelming, especially if there are many bathroom renovation companies in your area. Choosing bathroom remodelers starts with asking people you know for recommendations and comparing quotes from at least two companies.

A custom bathroom upgrade can be a great way to add value to your home; however, there are some things to consider before embarking on this journey. After all, you don't want to hire the wrong company and have the whole renovation process end in misery and regret. To help you, our article covers what to avoid when you remodel your bathroom and how to select the right people for the job.

What to Avoid When Renovating a Bathroom?

No one wants to regret their choices in life, especially when these choices potentially involve a high cost, like a premium bathroom redesign. As such, there are some things you should avoid when redoing your bathroom.

Lack of Proper Planning

Planning is vital when doing home renovations, and one big mistake people make is neglecting to plan properly. When you don't plan correctly, it can lead to unexpected costs or delays in the agreed-upon timeline. Instead, ensure you clearly explain your vision to the bathroom remodeling services company you hire, so your bathroom remodel meets your expectations.

Not Having a Budget Worked Out

Going into home renovations blind without a proper budget can have dire consequences for your wallet. A mistake many people make is underestimating their budget. To avoid this, ensure you allocate an additional 10-20% for unforeseen expenses.

Buying the Wrong Fixtures

Water use can cost you if you don't choose the right fixtures, so pay attention to which models you select when redoing your bathroom. Choose fixtures with the right WaterSense label. You want to purchase faucets and showerheads that use no more than 1.5 gallons per minute.

How to Hire the Best Bathroom Remodel Contractor?

When choosing bathroom remodelers, you want to pick the right company for the job. Doing this requires a bit of homework on your part, but it can make a significant difference to the whole experience. Here are four essential steps you should never skip when looking for a bathroom remodel contractor.

1. Ask Around

If you know anyone who's had a premium bathroom redesign, you've already got one foot in the door. Ask them what they thought of the company they hired and whether there was anything about the process they didn't like, or what they regret. Someone who's had a great experience will be happy to tell you about their journey and show you the work that was done, while others who had a negative experience will also be quick to tell you so.

If you have no one to ask, there are still options for you. Do a Google search for "bathroom remodel contractor near me" and see which companies come up. Spend some time reading their listing and any reviews from people who have used their service. If the company has no reviews, you might want to consider another company, as it may be very new and have little experience, or no one has liked the work enough to leave a review.

2. Review Credentials

Once you've found a few companies (yes, sourcing more than one company is essential; more on that later), it's time to review their credentials. Credentials are important because they mean the company has gone through the steps required, such as:

Having the right insurance

Being bonded

Doing a criminal record check on their employees

Putting their employees through the right training

3. Review Past Work

Next, it's time to review the company's past work. Ask them if they have contactable references (this also helps if you didn't get their name from someone you know) that you can verify the work with. It can also help if they have a portfolio of completed work you can look through, as it can give you an idea of what your finished result will look like.

4. Compare Quotes

Finally, it's time to compare quotes. Doing this step can help you avoid overpaying, as comparing multiple quotes can alert you to charges above market rates. It's essential to get written quotes so you can clearly see what's being quoted on and what to expect cost-wise.

Having more than one quote to compare can also give you a bit of leverage, helping you negotiate a lower price or better terms with the bathroom remodel contractor you choose.

When comparing quotes, look for a detailed breakdown of labor, materials, and their expected timeline. You also want to ensure all companies are quoting on the same materials so you can compare "apples with apples."

Frequently Asked Questions

What to Consider When Choosing a Bathtub?

Choosing a bathtub can be exciting when you look at all the options available. Some things to consider include measuring your bathroom so you don't purchase a tub that doesn't fit. You also want to consider the tub's material, because some hold heat better than others, which is what you want for a long soak, such as:

Copper: Might take longer to heat up, but it keeps water hot for a long time

Might take longer to heat up, but it keeps water hot for a long time Acrylic: Easier on the wallet than other materials, so it's good if you're on a budget

Easier on the wallet than other materials, so it's good if you're on a budget Cast Iron: Can be heavy, so ensure your foundation can handle it

What Color Paint Is Good for a Bathroom?

A bathroom is a place for relaxation, so it's essential to choose a paint color that soothes you. Some colors to consider are soft neutral shades, such as beige or mushroom grey. Some light blues are also calming, and can make the space feel brighter.

Ready To Start Your Bathroom Renovation?

Hiring the right bathroom remodel contractor is one of the most important steps when undertaking a custom bathroom upgrade. You want to ensure you get a written quote from at least two companies so you can get a better idea of whether you're being overcharged. You also want to ensure they have the right credentials and insurance to cover any accidents that might happen.

Ready to transform your space? Browse our News section for more inspiration on choosing the right team.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.