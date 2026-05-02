Hoarding cleanup cost can range from a few thousand to five figures when the home becomes a biohazard that requires specialized cleaning beyond moving things out. Labor costs rise as more workers and time are needed to manage severe cases that can take weeks. Once the load is gone, there's likely structural repairs to consider.

According to the American Psychiatric Association, about 2.6% of the population are hoarders, and those rates increase among those over 60 years or who have depression or anxiety. That's why mental health services may be needed to get to the root cause and hopefully intervene before the situation becomes an emergency, leading to a fatality or eviction.

When Is it Time for Hoarding Intervention?

Signs of hoarding start with not being able to throw anything out, regardless of whether the person will actually use it. It usually escalates into a heavy accumulation of items, which may be clothing, toys, magazines, etc.

Living spaces may become so cluttered that they're no longer usable. Over time, many hoarders become socially isolated due to embarrassment.

The situation becomes an emergency when it turns into a safety hazard. A hoarder may have so many things that they begin to block:

Stairs

Hallways

Doors

A lack of maintenance may lead to broken fixtures, such as plumbing.

Poor sanitation easily arises from a lack of cleaning, which may include rotten food lying around. The situation makes the home ripe for pest infestations, which add to the health problem as rodents and roaches can spread disease and quickly breed in piles of clutter.

Things may come to a head when the problem leads to legal action. City ordinance violations and unheeded warnings from landlords can lead to eviction.

When there are dependents in the home, such as children or the elderly, their lives are also impacted. Some people even hoard animals, which can create an animal welfare issue.

What Affects Hoarding Cleanup Cost?

Biohazards are a major reason why the cost of hoarding can increase cleanup costs by the thousands. When hoarded animals are present, it usually means fecal matter and urine may be all over the place. Pests also leave behind waste and diseased surfaces.

Mold can cause respiratory problems and easily form in humid areas, particularly around and unmaintained fixtures that may have leaks. Getting rid of mold isn't as simple as scraping it off the surface, as it requires special mediation.

Dumping years' worth of hoarded items into landfills isn't free. Landfills often charge by weight, which may cost hundreds per load.

After everything is cleared out, it doesn't mean the problem is over. Hoarding over many years often leaves behind intensive structural damage to the home. It may be deteriorating drywall, flooring, and broken plumbing.

An eviction creates an emergency where the hoarder may have to get out much faster than planned. If laborers only have a few days instead of a couple of months to clear things out, the fee may double.

How Can Someone Get Compulsive Hoarding Help?

Formal therapy and counseling for hoarders is available. Cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) may help them change their attachment and belief systems about compulsively saving items they don't need. If their hoarding has been triggered by a personal loss, they may need specific grief counseling or family therapy.

There are also support groups to connect with others dealing with this issue. In-home support with professional organizers and specialists can help the resident with sorting and removing items at a comfortable pace.

Extreme cleaning services can handle specialized cleanup that may involve hazardous waste. Contact the professionals at Bio-One at https://biooneinc.com/hoarding-cleanup/ to learn more about their discreet service to help people during this time.

It's also important for loved ones to be as patient as possible with hoarders who may be dealing with mental health and emotional issues. Instead of approaching the situation by trying to conquer the entire home, take baby steps to direct them to help clear out one small area at a time. Start with a closet and progress to an entire room.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who Pays for the Clean Up on "Hoarders"?

Since "Hoarders" is a TV show, the production company that hosts it, A&E, pays for all the professional cleanup services, counselors, and experts. The show also provides funding for about six months of aftercare for participants.

This aftercare may help cover home repairs that damage from hoarding can cause. However, this is a TV show, and when hoarding happens in real life beyond the cameras, the cost usually falls on the owner, insurance, or family members who may help.

Insurance may be able to cover clean-up if the hoarding involves hazardous materials. There have been cases where local governments have intervened if the hoarding situation becomes a severe public health hazard.

What Is the Root Cause of Hoarding?

People may have a hoarding disorder for several reasons, which can range from trauma to cognitive decline. Some people may have intense emotional attachment to items, especially if it's associated with a phase of life that has passed or things that remind them of lost loved ones.

Hoarding can also run in families, as there may be a strong genetic component for it. Some people may also learn behavior from childhood.

Those who have obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), depression, or anxiety may also be at risk for hoarding. Cognitive impairment comes in as those who have difficulties making decisions or memory issues find it hard to know what they should keep and what they should get rid of.

Address Hoarding Before It's Too Late

There is no set fee for hoarding cleanup cost as factors such as the weight of the dumped load and whether it's an emergency, all raise the price significantly. The longer the cleanup takes, the more labor is involved, which means more expenses.

The worse the hazard is, such as mold or water damage to drywall, it can add to the final price tag. If someone you know shows signs of being a hoarder, early intervention may be able to mitigate ongoing damage and expenses from occurring.

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