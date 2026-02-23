Hotel employee assaulted by guest over late arrival dispute

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orlando woman was arrested Sunday morning after allegedly slamming a hotel employee into a sign during a dispute over a late arrival.

Kehinde Olubukunola Odulate Odulate was arrested for battery after allegedly slamming a hotel employee into a sign during a dispute over a late arrival.

Kehinde Olubukunola Odulate was charged with battery after she allegedly lunged at the victim and slammed her into an “Epic Universe” sign at the Westgate Hotel in Orlando.

Perez stated that Odulate had been visibly upset after Perez informed her that she could not reschedule a presentation for a few hours later.

Officer Ragan of the Orlando Police Department reviewed surveillance footage with hotel security staff. The video confirmed that Odulate pushed Perez multiple times before hotel staff and family members pulled her away.

Perez was seen pushing Odulate away to create distance before retreating.

Odulate took full responsibility for her actions and apologized, stating that she did not want to lose her privileges in America.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group