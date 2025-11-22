If you're thinking of renovating your home, start with your living room and let it tell your story. A personal touch in your home moves beyond Pinterest pins to a room that reflects your life and passions. To make it work, you need to be intentional.

Per EPA reports, people spend over 90 percent of their time indoors. If you stay in your living room so much, you want it to be a place you love. Having control of your interior environment can help improve your mental well-being.

What Is the 2:3 Rule for Living Rooms?

The golden ratio rule says that your living room decor arrangement should follow a 2:3 ratio. If you want to customize your living space, it means that between your custom sectional from DreamSofa, coffee tables, and area rugs, there should generally be a two-thirds proportion.

Working with the 2:3 ratio gives your space a natural sense of balance and visual harmony. It allows you to size key décor items in proportion to one another. For example, you can ensure your coffee table is about two-thirds the length of your sofa.

If you follow the guidelines, you prevent any single piece from feeling too large or too small. This foundational balance makes your living room feel stable, intentional, and comfortable.

How to Add a Personal Touch to Your Living Room?

As you update your existing home interior design, you need to put a personal stamp on your space. Here are tips to add a personal touch to your living room:

Choose Comfort-Driven Furniture and Décor

Comfort should be a top priority as you personalize your home style. Your décor and furniture should ensure relaxation while also adding a touch of style.

Get a cozy sofa that suits your taste, and add throw pillows and soft blankets. These features provide both comfort and color to your space. If you choose soft, textured materials, you will create a sanctuary of coziness in your space.

Invest in Cozy Corners and Nooks

If you want a cozier living space, add a little nook or corner. It's a space where you can go read your book or take a quick nap. To fix cozy corners and nooks in your living room, you need to:

Find a nice little corner, somewhere with good natural light

Place a beanbag or an armchair there

Layer your space with rugs, throws, and fluffy cushions

Add a little side table

Cozy corners and nooks create intimate spots that encourage you to slow down and unwind. They will also make your living room feel warmer and more personal.

Add Personal Touches with Art and Photographs

If you want to add a personal touch to your living room, add pieces that mean something to you. You can create a unique living room by adding:

Artwork

Photographs

Mementos

These personal touches often mean something to you. As a result, it creates a sense of warmth and connection in any room. However, don't use too many personal items since they can clutter your space.

Use Good Lighting

Lighting can transform your living room with that personal touch. Ensure you don't rush into it. If you are looking to add lights to a room where you will entertain or concentrate, you are going to want more bold statement lighting.

For your living room, start with ambient lighting, such as a central ceiling fixture to offer illumination in your space. Then, add task lighting for reading nooks.

Additionally, add accent lighting like sleek LED strips to highlight artwork. Ensure you use LED lighting. Grand View Research reports it can save around 348 terawatt-hours of electricity, reducing energy costs.

Make Room for Plants

Plants can make your house feel like a home. They add life and colour to your living room. You can also experience some texture and tone to your space.

As you buy plants, choose those that are easy to take care of. However, don't use so many plants that they overwhelm your space.

Add Color That Reflects Your Personality

Color helps set the tone in your living room. Neutral tones and soft pastels can create a serene atmosphere. If excitement and energy are your vibe, bolder colors, such as rich reds, are ideal.

What Is The 80/20 Rule in Decorating?

The 80/20 color palette rule in decorating helps you create a balanced color scheme. It suggests that you use one color scheme for 80% of your living room, and a contrasting color scheme for the other 20%. This helps you create balance and harmony.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is There a Free App That Can Help Me Rearrange My Room?

Planner 5D is an AI design app that provides free and paid subscriptions. You can use the free version to view your room in 2D and 3D and design it. It helps you effectively implement the basics of interior design.

However, if you want more features, use the paid subscriptions. You can access features such as more furniture items, high-definition visualization, and the chance to export your designs in different formats.

What Is the 3-Color Rule?

If you want to use three colors in your space, you can use the three-color rule. It is more visually appealing and harmonious for your space.

To apply this rule effectively, the main color should cover about 60% of the room. You should use this color on walls and large furniture.

Your secondary color should support the main one, making up about 30% of the space. Use it on items like curtains, rugs, and accent chairs. Finally, use 10% of the accent color on throw pillows and artwork.

What Is the 1% Rule in Decluttering?

As you're renovating, follow the 1% rule. It means that you should do just one small thing to make your living room better.

The habit ensures you have a tidier home. Over time, you can have a more peaceful emotional state once all clutter is gone.

Customize Your Living Room With a Personal Touch

Personalizing your living room doesn't have to be hard. With a personal touch to your décor, you can create a comfy place that shows your personality and makes you feel at home. A personalized space can also nurture your emotional well-being.

Subscribe to our email list if you want more tips for styling your living room.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.