Remote work trends can have a significant impact on the housing market in your area. With developments such as the expansion of remote work and more companies opting for either a hybrid model or abandoning the office altogether, remote work may be heading in many different directions.

Employee Benefit News reports that remote workers tend to be happier and more engaged than their in-office and hybrid counterparts. Increased satisfaction for remote employees highlights the growing trend of workplace flexibility and the preference for remote work over in-office presence.

In this article, we will explore how some of the latest remote work trends influence the makeup of urban and suburban neighborhoods.

The Latest Remote Work Trends

How does remote work continue to evolve in the 2020s? Here are some of the most prominent trends in telecommuting.

More Jobs Incorporating Remote Work

Despite the famous push back to in-office work in the post-pandemic era, there is still a growing trend of remote work. Companies continue to offer hybrid arrangements, which usually require two to three days of the week in the office and two to three days remote.

Stabilization of the Hybrid Work Model

The hybrid work model got off to a rocky start as employees transitioned back to the office, but it is showing signs of stability. Companies have a better idea of employee expectations and needs, with more fluid technology that allows workers to move effortlessly from the office to home while maintaining the same level of productivity.

Flexibility in Higher Roles

To incentivize employees to move up within the company, more and more businesses offer increased flexibility for higher-level roles. While lower-level workers tend to have a set schedule and required in-office presence, management roles have the privilege of more flexibility and increased remote opportunities.

New Security Risks and Protocols

Remote work has also introduced a new field of security risks. When employees commute with work equipment, such as laptops, there is always the chance of theft or the accidental exposure of confidential company information.

Companies have responded by using more stringent security protocols. Employees sometimes have two-factor authentication to log in to the remote network. Virtual private networks (VPNs) add another layer of protection.

Companies Going Fully Remote

While some companies continue to push employees to come into the office, others have responded by abandoning the office altogether. Businesses whose employees can work remotely can sell or terminate the leases of existing office space, saving money in the process that they can reinvest in the company.

Employees Moving to Less Expensive Areas

One of the key benefits of remote work is the freedom to live where you choose. More and more remote workers in areas with higher pay are moving to cities and states with a lower cost of living. There are additional costs associated with working from home, according to Allwhere's study, but it seems that there are more advantages overall.

Is Remote Work Dying Out?

Remote work is not necessarily dying, but it continues to evolve into a more hybrid environment. Employees still have the option to enjoy limited flexibility with semi-remote work, but more companies with physical headquarters have shifted to hybrid as the default work policy.

However, with technology improving every day, more opportunities for remote work are likely to appear in the future. The impact of artificial intelligence (AI) may be a game-changer for helping companies better integrate remote employees.

What Remote Jobs Are in Demand Right Now?

As more workers embrace a remote lifestyle, they are adjusting their expectations when searching for jobs. Employees living in suburban areas or far away from urban hubs are looking for careers in:

AI software and development

Sales and marketing

Customer support

Content writing and editing

Tech support

Finance

Frequently Asked Questions

How Will the Remote Work Lifestyle Affect Future Housing Market Trends?

While it is hard to predict exactly what will occur with the housing market, there is a steady migration of individuals who pursue remote work into areas with a lower cost of living. Therefore, individuals with higher-paying jobs will likely purchase or rent homes that are more affordable.

However, the availability of remote work could have the opposite effect. Employees may want to move to a more urban environment, where their flexibility increases work-life balance. Less time spent commuting can open up opportunities to take advantage of the benefits of urban living, such as:

Walkable neighborhoods

Nearby amenities

Exploring new spaces

Public transportation

When considering urban vs suburban living, employees must think about the pros and cons of each, depending on their current needs and interests.

Which Sector Can Benefit the Most From Remote Employees?

While not all industries are suitable for remote workers, there are plenty of opportunities for growth in today's job market. The advent of technology makes virtual collaboration more seamless than ever, allowing teams to expand throughout the country and even globally.

Some of the sectors that are likely to see the most growth of remote opportunities in the future include:

Legal

Sales

Project management

Engineering

Computers and information technology

Accounting and finance

Architecture

Is It Beneficial for Remote Employees to Live Near the Office?

It can be. Even if presence is not required, coming into the office occasionally can make a good impression on management, potentially influencing promotion or pay decisions.

Additionally, face-to-face interaction cultivates better relationships with other team members. Employees can meet in a collaborative environment and communicate more easily in a conference room, rather than through a video call.

Cultivate a Remote Work Lifestyle

By understanding how remote work trends affect the housing market and urban and suburban lifestyles, you can make an informed decision when considering a remote position. Whether it means moving to a more affordable area or opting for a hybrid role, the style of work you choose is completely up to you.

