An insurance settlement brings the dispute to an end, allowing you to get your compensation and move on. However, rushing to settle for an offer without legal help only leads to more trouble. The insurance company is not on your side, and you may end up leaving a lot of money on the table.

As per the reports from Talli, only 3-5% of eligible claimants get settlements, leaving about $500 million in class-action settlements unclaimed every year. These numbers show that victims often miss out on the money they're owed, especially if they don't work with a lawyer.

Whether you're in a class action or an individual insurance claim, consulting legal experts is important. They know how insurance law works. Your lawyers are in a better position to evaluate your offers and negotiate maximum compensation for you.

Should You Accept the First Insurance Settlement Offer of Compensation?

When you're the victim of an accident that was not your fault, you may be tempted to accept the first deal an insurance company offers you. However, don't take the deal.

When an insurance adjuster makes a settlement offer, the price may seem reasonable until you consider what you're actually owed. The first offer may pay for your emergency room visit, but excludes:

Follow-up appointments

Physical therapy

Long-term care

Permanent disability

Lost wages

Emotional damages

Unfortunately, victims often accept this offer out of urgency or lack of fair compensation advice. Hiring Paul M. da Costa, trial lawyer, gives you an upper hand in negotiations.

What Are the Biggest Mistakes People Often Make When Dealing With an Insurance Claim?

Personal injury claims help you get compensation when you're injured. However, the following mistakes can weaken your claim.

Not Getting Medical Help

Postponing medical care after an accident is a common mistake. You don't get to prove the extent of your injuries. Getting medical attention records your injuries and their severity.

Most insurance companies will use delayed medical attention to reduce your compensation. They'll claim that your injuries weren't that severe. Understanding the settlement process means you should get medical help immediately after the accident.

Failing to Preserve Important Evidence

Good documentation of evidence will help your claim. You can hurt your case if you fail to collect evidence, such as:

Photos at the scene

Getting witness contact information

Obtaining medical records and police reports

Concrete evidence will protect you against contradicting accounts from insurance agencies. Make sure you record everything.

Giving Recorded Statements Without Legal Counsel

Insurance companies will want you to give a recorded statement quickly after the accident. These statements may seem innocent, but they will try to use your words to discredit your claim.

Legal advice is important at this point. You should consult your lawyer before making any statements to insurance companies. Your lawyer will protect your rights and stop you from making claims-threatening statements.

Giving False Information

Some people may lie about the accident or their injuries to help their case. However, honesty is the only help you need.

Making up stories about your case damages your credibility. You may end up in more legal trouble. It can negatively affect your claim and lead to fraud charges.

Sharing Accident Details on Social Media

According to a Pew Research survey, most Americans are active on multiple social media platforms. YouTube leads the pack with 84% usage, Facebook follows at 71%, and Instagram has grown to 50%, up from 40% in 2021.

Insurance companies often monitor your social media to look for evidence that can discredit your case. Photos of you having fun just after the accident can suggest your injuries are less severe than you claim.

Why You Should Get Legal Advice Before Accepting a Settlement Offer?

If you're a victim of an accident, the at-fault party's insurance company will have a settlement offer ready for you. You must get legal advice before you make a decision. Here are facts on legal advice importance:

Help You Understand the Legal Implications of a Settlement

Once you accept a settlement, you waive your right to get more compensation, even if your health worsens. Your attorney will help you understand the details of the fine print before you regret.

Receive Maximum Compensation

The right legal advice is essential in protecting victims' rights. Your lawyer will help you understand the value of your claim based on the damages you've faced.

They'll also help you get more evidence to support your claim. As a result, they'll ensure you get the maximum compensation you deserve, even if it means going to trial.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is the Advantage of Negotiating a Case Settlement?

Having a lawyer by your side can make a significant difference when negotiating an insurance settlement. Settling your case helps lower legal costs, reduces the stress of going to court, and gets money in your hands faster.

Instead of spending months or even years in litigation, a settlement offers a quicker, more straightforward path to resolution.

What Is a Sign of a Good Settlement Offer?

A good settlement offer should cover your medical bills, lost wages, and emotional suffering. It should also take care of your future care needs.

When your settlement contains all these factors, the offer may help you get your life back. Working with your lawyers ensures you get compensation for every loss you face.

What Happens If You Refuse a Settlement Offer?

Refusing a settlement offer is normal. If your offer doesn't cover what you need, don't accept it. Once you refuse a settlement offer, it will lead to more negotiation.

Your lawyer will communicate with the other side using the law and evidence to support your terms. The other side may change their offer when you present new evidence. If negotiation fails, you may have to go to court.

Get a Fair Settlement Offer With Legal Experts

As a victim, it can be hard to know whether to accept or refuse an insurance settlement offer. You're often confused and don't have enough legal knowledge. When you get an offer, contact your attorney for expert guidance.

Follow us for more Orlando legal tips and insights.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.