Some international direct flights returning to Orlando International Airport

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando International Airport is bringing back some popular nonstop international flights.

JetBlue will restart its nonstop service to Nassau in the Bahamas, starting Thursday, while Frontier Airlines will resume flights to Cancún on Oct. 11.

Additionally, Delta Air Lines will reintroduce its nonstop route to Amsterdam beginning Oct. 26.

Airport leaders say the return of these flights is a sign that international travel is picking back up in Central Florida.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group