Since bad weather conditions can disrupt grid power supply, some building and facility owners use microgrids to keep their properties operational. A microgrid separates a building or facility from the grid and allows it to operate autonomously. This approach makes it possible for critical facilities to operate even during prolonged power outages.

In 2024, U.S. consumers experienced 11 hours of electricity interruptions, on average, the Energy Information Administration says. This number was nearly twice the annual average over the past 10 years. Major storms such as Hurricanes Beryl, Helene, and Milton accounted for 80% of the hours spent in the dark that year.

These events serve as reminders of why several commercial, industrial, and public entities countrywide are investing in stronger grid resilience systems.

What Are Microgrids Used For?

When power outages happen, they can expose businesses and critical facilities to significant safety and financial risks. Microgrids help cushion against these risks and maintain operations during power outages.

Here are a few common microgrid applications:

Hospitals and other medical facilities rely on them to keep life-saving equipment running

Universities and research centers use them to protect and maintain access to critical data

Manufacturers build them to avoid costly production shutdowns

Airports, military bases, and water treatment plants use them to maintain critical operations during disasters

Unlike grid electricity, which depends entirely on distant transmission lines that hurricanes can damage, a microgrid generates electricity where it is needed. The on-site power generation reduces the impact of damaged power lines and substations.

The advantages don't stop there.

Several organizations also favor combined heat and power systems. As the name implies, these systems not only generate electricity but also absorb and use waste heat for heating or cooling applications.

These capabilities help:

Minimize energy wastage

Boost fuel efficiency

Reduce the cost of running critical systems

If you're exploring resilient energy infrastructure for your business or facility, consider Jenbacher energy solutions for North America. They can deliver reliable electricity alongside and beyond your local utility grid.

Are Microgrids AC or DC?

Most existing buildings, utility grids, and electrical equipment are designed for AC power. This makes it easier to connect with the public grid during normal conditions.

However, some microgrids are built to include direct current (DC) components.

Solar photovoltaic (PV) panels, fuel cells, thermocouples, rectifiers, and batteries are some common ways to produce or store DC electricity. Power converters allow AC and DC equipment to work together within the same system.

Modern power plant controllers automatically manage these different energy sources to:

Balance electricity production and demand

Maintain stable voltage and frequency

Maximize fuel efficiency

Switch between grid-connected and island operation

Protect sensitive electrical equipment

Buildings and facilities need this flexibility to operate even as energy sources change.

What Is the World's Largest Microgrid?

The largest microgrids in the world can be found on:

Large hospitals and medical centers

Industrial-grade campuses

Military installations

Island communities

Instead of depending on a single power source, these large networks combine several technologies to improve both reliability and efficiency.

A modern microgrid typically features:

Renewable energy sources such as solar or wind

Battery energy storage

Combined heat and power equipment

Smart or automated control systems

Utility grid connections and backup power systems

When connected, these components allow facilities to balance electricity supply and demand. They also respond quickly to changing conditions.

Why Microgrids Matter for Hurricane Preparedness

During hurricane season, traditional power grids can suffer significant damage, leaving entire regions without electricity for prolonged periods.

Microgrids help reduce this risk by generating electricity close to the facility they serve. If the main grid fails, smart controls isolate the site and allow local generators and batteries to generate and supply electricity.

This means:

Hospitals can continue treating patients

Emergency shelters can continue providing safe housing

Water treatment plants can keep operating

Communication networks such as ISPs and cell towers can stay online

As extreme weather events such as storms, floods, and landslides become more frequent, investments in backup power systems and distributed energy resources become increasingly essential for avoiding costly disruptions due to unexpected power outages.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Long Can a Microgrid Operate Without the Utility Grid?

The answer depends on several factors such as the available fuel, battery capacity, and energy demand.

For example, some battery-powered systems may operate for several hours. On the other hand, facilities using natural gas or other fuel sources can generate electricity for days or even weeks with a proper fuel supply.

Can Existing Buildings Add a Microgrid?

Absolutely-many commercial and industrial buildings can be retrofitted to include microgrid technology. However, project owners should bring in qualified engineers to evaluate the site before designing a new system. Some factors that engineers consider include the existing equipment, energy needs, and available space.

Do Microgrids Only Work When the Grid Fails?

No. Most systems operate every day to:

Boost efficiency

Lower energy bills

Support sustainability goals

These systems switch into independent operation when the main utility grid experiences a disruption or becomes unstable.

Are Batteries Needed for Every Microgrid?

Batteries provide energy storage and improve flexibility, but not every microgrid uses them. Some systems use generators, combined heat and power units, or renewable energy sources.

These systems add storage only when it provides operational or economic benefits.

Can Renewable Energy Power a Microgrid on Its Own?

Renewable energy sources such as solar and wind can provide much of a microgrid's electricity, but many facilities combine them with batteries, generators, or other technologies.

This combination helps maintain reliable power when weather conditions change or the demand for electricity increases.

Who Benefits Most From Installing a Microgrid?

Any organization can benefit from a microgrid installation. However, businesses or facilities that cannot afford prolonged power outages often see the greatest value. This includes hospitals, airports, emergency services, and military installations.

Microgrids are Enhancing Traditional Power Supply in a Big Way

When the main grid fails, a microgrid can step in to provide a reliable electricity supply.

By enabling reliable on-site power generation, supporting grid resilience, and improving hurricane preparedness, these power solutions help critical facilities stay operational during bad weather.

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This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.