If you are worried about your puppy's health, you will want to ensure that you give him/her the DHPP vaccine, which can protect them from five dangerous and serious dog diseases.

The DHPP vaccine for dogs (also called DAPP) is a combination vaccine that protects against four different viruses: distemper, hepatitis, parvovirus, and parainfluenza. But there is much misinformation about this vaccine on the market, which is causing people to fear or misuse this vaccine.

Read on to find out the benefits of the DHPP vaccine and the various canine vaccination myths associated with it.

What Is the DHPP Vaccine for Dogs?

The DHPP vaccine is a five-in-one vaccine that protects against five highly contagious viral diseases that may be fatal to dogs. These include:

Distemper

Canine adenovirus-1 (CAV-1)

Canine adenovirus-2 (CAV-2)

Parainfluenza

Parvovirus

As with all vaccines, this one as well contains weakened versions of the aforementioned diseases and stimulates your dog's immune system to produce antibodies against the illness without actually causing the illness in full.

It is a very good idea for you to get your puppy vaccinated with the DHPP vaccine at the following schedule:

First vaccination at six weeks of age

Sequential doses every two to four weeks until 16 weeks of age

For adult dogs (older than 16 weeks of age), you want to give one or two doses. The booster is given one year after the initial vaccination series, and then every three years after that.

It is extremely important to keep to the DHPP vaccine schedule and not miss a single shot, as it can make your puppy more vulnerable to these diseases. Speak to your veterinarian about the schedule to ensure you don't miss any shots.

What Are the Benefits of the DHPP Vaccine?

As you can imagine, there are many benefits to getting the DHPP vaccine. The peace of mind that you can receive once your puppy is vaccinated is priceless.

These diseases can be quite nasty with symptoms like diarrhea, vomiting, and more.

For example, with distemper, a puppy will start having diarrhea and vomiting, and will pass away if left untreated, soon after. This is even more true for dogs with weakened immune systems.

Puppies are especially vulnerable to Parvovirus, which results in similar symptoms of foul-smelling and bloody diarrhea, vomiting, and dehydration, resulting in death if left untreated.

A puppy becomes part of the family, and it's devastating for the family if anything untoward happens to the little one due to something that's highly preventable with some vaccinations. Do not delay and get your puppy vaccinated with the DHPP vaccine as soon as possible.

What Are Some Canine Vaccination Myths?

Unfortunately, the vaccine world is being inundated with pseudoscience. Lots of myths are being perpetuated that say vaccines are dangerous.

Some people are saying that vaccines have many side effects and cause chronic diseases in dogs (and humans), which results in their longevity being shortened. If your dog gets one of these viruses, their lifespan is going to be shortened much more drastically than if you don't give them the vaccine.

Other myths say that dogs are being overvaccinated right now with boosters because pharmaceutical companies wish to make money off the love that humans have for their furry friend. You can ask your Orlando vet clinics to adjust the booster schedule based on your pet's lifestyle and exposure risk.

The biggest myth that you need to be aware of is that some folks are proclaiming that indoor dogs do not need the DHPP vaccine, which is entirely false!

Distemper and Parvovirus can be carried on clothing, food, and skin, which means that anytime your dog comes into contact with you on your way back from a gathering where other dogs were present, you could be potentially exposing your indoor dog to the virus.

It's extremely dangerous for your dog's health to let such myths perpetuate and for you to avoid giving them the DHPP vaccine because you are influenced by some pseudoscience with no basis in science or reality.

Always better to vaccinate your puppy and protect them from the dangerous viruses out there than to regret it later. There are many ways to protect your dogs from danger, and one of the biggest ways is through vaccination.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Does the DHPP Vaccine Cost?

The cost of the DHPP vaccine will vary depending on your location, but it varies from $40 to $100. Having a puppy can be quite expensive, so it's a good idea for you to grab medical insurance for your dog, in case you need to perform some expensive surgery for them later on in life.

In general, set aside a budget for your dog's medication, vaccinations, and other such necessary items, so you aren't left in financial distress.

What Are the Side Effects of the DHPP Vaccine for Dogs?

As with all vaccinations, there are some temporary side effects of the vaccine that go away after a few days and shouldn't be considered a deterrent to giving your puppy the vaccine.

Some to consider would be pain and swelling at the injection site, lethargy, decreased appetite, and a mild fever. They will go away one or two days after the vaccination.

If they worsen, visit your veterinarian ASAP and have your dog checked out. In most cases, though, the side effects are not serious and go away soon enough. They are a small price to pay for protecting your dog from dangerous diseases that could potentially kill them.

Now You Know How DHPP Protects Dogs

You would do anything to protect the furriest part of your family, your friend and compatriot, the family dog. That's why you would be well advised to give the DHPP vaccine for dogs to your puppy as soon as you adopt him or her.

It will ensure they stay healthy for a long while to come and don't end up succumbing to a dangerous viral disease like distemper.

If you enjoyed this article, please check out related articles on our website and stay informed.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.