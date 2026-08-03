Despite today's motor vehicles being technologically safer than ever, road crashes still occur due to factors like the increasing number of larger, heavier vehicles (e.g., sport utility vehicles and pickup trucks) and human error. The latter can take many forms, such as distracted driving, impaired driving, and recklessness.

As the latest data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) shows, distracted driving alone claimed 3,208 lives in 2024. It also resulted in 315,167 people sustaining injuries.

What Are the Most Common Types of Road Crashes?

There are many common types of road crashes, usually classified by how the collision occurred or what or who the vehicle crashes into. The most common is crashing with another motor vehicle.

According to the National Safety Council (NSC), a total of 13,101,000 crashes occurred in 2024. Of these, 9.31 million were collisions between motor vehicles (71.1%), while 2.5 million involved fixed objects (19.1%). As for the specific types of crashes with other vehicles, they include:

Rear-end collisions (3.73 million crashes)

Angle collisions (3.04 million crashes)

Side-swipe and other two-vehicle collisions (2.2 million crashes)

Head-on collisions (340,000 crashes)

How Are Today's Cars Safer?

Today's vehicles are safer thanks to more advanced car safety technology. Specific examples of advanced crash avoidance technologies include:

Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB): E ngineered to stop vehicles from rear-ending another vehicle

ngineered to stop vehicles from rear-ending another vehicle Backup Cameras: Designed to show drivers anything that's directly behind them to prevent parking incidents

Designed to show drivers anything that's directly behind them to prevent parking incidents Blind Spot Monitoring or Detection: Warns drivers about cars being next to them during lane changes

Warns drivers about cars being next to them during lane changes Electronic Stability Control (ESC): A technology designed for automatic braking to stop skidding and spinning out

Vehicle design improvements also help increase the overall safety of modern cars. There are the crumple zones, for instance, designed to bend and absorb crash force away from a vehicle's occupants.

Today's vehicles also feature high-strength steel in their main cabin frames. It provides better protection for high-speed road accidents.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety and the Highway Loss Data Institute list the real-world benefits of crash avoidance technologies. Among these are a 56% decrease in front-to-rear crashes with injuries and a 50% decrease in front-to-rear crashes with AEB technology. It also noted a 14% decrease in lane-change crashes with blind spot detection.

Why Do Serious Road Crashes Still Happen Despite Safer Vehicles?

Even with all the innovations in vehicle design, technology, and traffic safety measures, road crashes remain rampant, with the increasing size and weight of today's vehicles being one reason. Many motorists, despite knowing the risks, also continue to engage in poor driver behavior.

Larger, Heavier Vehicles

SUVs and pickup trucks (classified as "light trucks") have seen significant increases in sales over the years. Figures from TD Economics published in June 2026 show that in May 2026, light trucks accounted for 84% of vehicle sales.

While SUVs and pickups can provide more protection for their occupants, the exact opposite is true for pedestrians, cyclists, and occupants of smaller, lighter vehicles. The heavier a vehicle is, the more force there is behind the collision. Taller vehicles also strike people higher up on the body.

Distracted Driving

Distracted driving is a concrete example of poor, even dangerous driving behavior. It's among the most common contributing factors in car accidents, as noted by this page discussing Denver auto accident attorneys and their services.

Distracted driving refers to driving while doing something else simultaneously. Driving isn't something you can multitask with another, as it requires complete focus and attention. Failure to do so can result in poor decisions and slowed reaction times, causing:

Crashes

Injuries

Deaths

Impaired Driving

Impaired driving is another reason severe road crashes still occur in the U.S. despite safer vehicles. A driver can be operating a motor vehicle while "impaired" if they're under the influence of:

Alcohol

Illegal substances

Medications, including prescription drugs

Impaired driving can lead to motor vehicle collisions by slowing brain functions and reducing muscle coordination. Together, these effects delay reaction times, making safe and careful vehicle operation difficult.

Reckless Driving

Despite today's vehicles featuring better safety technologies, many road crashes still occur due to reckless drivers, such as motorists who considerably exceed speed limits (e.g., 25 mph or more than posted limits).

The faster a vehicle goes, the longer its stopping distance. If a speeding motorist has to stop suddenly, whether because another car is coming their way or a pedestrian is crossing the road, they'll likely be unable to stop in time to avoid the collision.

Sudden and heavy braking also makes a vehicle extremely difficult to steer and more likely to spin out of control. High speeds also carry higher kinetic energy, making crashes far more impactful, dangerous, and deadly.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are Road Crashes Preventable?

Yes. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the injuries and deaths resulting from motor vehicle crashes are preventable. Preventing them should be a top priority because, as the CDC also notes, these incidents are a leading cause of death in the United States.

How Can Road Users Minimize Their Risks for Serious Road Crashes?

Preventing road crashes is possible with safe driving habits, vehicle, and road awareness. Never drinking and driving, obeying posted speed limits, and driving with utmost focus and attention can help road users, whether motorists, pedestrians, or cyclists, get to their destinations safely.

Drivers should always maintain a three-second following distance, too. It gives them adequate space for responding appropriately (e.g., braking and stopping in time).

Equally important is for car owners to maintain their vehicles. Checking tires, lights, and brakes should be a top priority before every ride.

Gauging one's ability to drive is another critical preventive strategy. An example is choosing not to drive because of sleepiness or fatigue.

As for pedestrians and cyclists, always use designated walking/cycling crosswalks and paths. Looking both ways before crossing is also critical for safety, as it helps spot incoming or turning traffic.

Minimizing Road Crashes: A Responsibility Everyone Shares

Reducing the risks of road crashes is a safety concern all road users should consider a shared responsibility. By combining safe driving, cycling, and pedestrian habits and practices with today's vehicle safety innovations, roads are more likely to become much safer for everyone.

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This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.