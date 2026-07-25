From fortifying its physical and digital data security to getting all necessary insurance policies, these should all be critical elements of your business property protection checklist. It must also include scheduling regular maintenance checks for year-round safety and building habitability.

Business security and safety remain paramount, given the continuous threats today's companies and organizations face. Per the FBI's latest national statistics (2025), a property crime occurred every six seconds. A violent crime occurred every 28.2 seconds, with one robbery occurring every 3.1 minutes.

What Does the Term "Business Property" Mean?

The term "business property" refers to any asset a business owns and uses for:

Trade

Profession

Economic activity

Business property can be tangible or intangible.

Tangible assets are those you can see, touch, feel, or measure. They usually possess a distinct monetary or economic value.

Conversely, intangible assets are non-physical. They can still hold considerable worth, however, as they provide a company with a competitive edge and long-term economic value.

What Is a Specific Example of a Business Property?

Real estate is an example of tangible business property. It includes both building and land. Offices and storefronts, for instance, are types of business or commercial real estate.

Commercial real estate holds significant value, particularly in countries like the United States. Global market research firm Mordor Intelligence notes that its 2026 estimated market size is $1.75 trillion. It further projects the market to grow and reach $2.02 trillion by 2031.

Tangible personal property is another example. It covers movable items that a business uses for its operations, including computers and company vehicles. Office furniture, machinery, and tools also belong to this group.

Non-physical assets, including intellectual property (IP), trade receivables, and digital data, are examples of intangible business property.

What Should Be in Your Ultimate Checklist for Protecting Business Property Year-Round?

Protecting business property requires an in-depth understanding of your organization's specific risks, something you can achieve through asset identification and threat analysis. Once you have an "inventory" of your most valuable assets and the things that put them at risk, you can implement more targeted property protection strategies.

Fortifying Physical Security

Businesses with "brick and mortar" facilities should have robust physical security systems in place. Some of the most critical ones that can help secure business premises include:

Access control technologies, such as smart locks, biometric readers, and keycards for employee-only areas

Video surveillance systems, including high-definition security cameras with remote viewing capabilities

Alarms, including motion detectors, intruder alerts, and glass-break sensors

Physical barriers, such as reinforced window glass panes, heavy-duty deadbolts, and rolling security shutters

Reinforcing Digital Data Security

Cybercrime is a multi-trillion-dollar "industry."

Recent statistics cited by the University of San Diego show that experts project annual cybercrime costs to reach $13.82 trillion by 2028. In the U.S. alone, victims reported over $16 billion in losses due to these crimes in 2024. Malicious actors target businesses of all sizes, too, with 46% of small businesses reporting experiencing a cyberattack in 2025.

All those figures should prompt you to get better security and protection for your business's digital assets. They include your company's:

Website

Social media accounts

Web content

Media files

Customer data

Proprietary software

All relevant and critical digitized data

If you haven't yet, consider working with a cybersecurity professional. They provide specialized services that safeguard digital assets from:

Breaches

Hacks

Ransomware attacks

Acquiring All Necessary Insurance Policies

Business property insurance isn't usually legally mandatory, except in certain circumstances, such as real estate with a lien (e.g., a mortgage).

Even if you own the business property outright, you should still consider acquiring appropriate insurance policies, such as building insurance and contents and equipment coverage. It's also wise to look into business interruption and flood insurance coverage.

With adequate business property insurance, you can rest more easily and focus on your operations. You'll have more peace of mind, knowing that if something untoward happens (e.g., a fire, flood-causing severe storm, or theft), your coverage should kick in to help cover the repair or replacement costs of your insured assets.

Scheduling Regular Business Property Maintenance Checks

Preventing property damage and minimizing the risk of costly emergency repairs are key reasons scheduling regular maintenance should be part of your business's property protection checklist. Keeping your business premises safe and free of known hazards, even more so if you have employees, is also mandatory under the Occupational Safety and Health Act (OSHA).

Well-maintained business property, be it a commercial building or equipment, also protects your people and clients from potential injury-causing accidents. The fewer risks your organization has, the less likely it will face legal liabilities (e.g., slip-trip-and-fall lawsuits).

Frequently Asked Questions

What Are the Risks of Owning Business Property?

Owning business property comes with significant financial and market risks. There are high upfront costs associated with purchasing these assets, followed by ongoing ownership costs, such as:

Property taxes

Insurance

Maintenance

Repairs

Market dips in commercial real estate property values are another risk of business property. Local economic changes and shifts in the real estate market can cause these values to plummet.

Don't forget about the legal hazards of owning business property, too, such as accidents due to ill-maintained properties. A customer who suffers a fall inside an office building can, for instance, sue the building or business owner.

Can You Live on a Business Property You Own?

It depends, but in most cases, the property must have legal residential and commercial zoning statuses. In some areas, business property owners must acquire special permits, such as if the area is strictly commercial.

Just as worthy of note is that even if a commercial property is legally habitable, it doesn't mean its insurance policy will cover the "inhabitants."

Business property insurance is most often for business purposes only. If someone uses the property as a residence, they're likely to breach and invalidate their insurance contract.

Protect Your Business Property Year-Round With These Strategies

Being a business property owner can mean having a sizeable source of income, but it also comes with responsibilities and liabilities. Protect yourself, assets, and finances by fortifying your property's physical and digital security, getting all the right insurance policies, and never skipping maintenance.

We've got more of the latest local and national headlines, breaking news, and informative guides like this, so explore more of our website.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.