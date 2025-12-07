When you need to hire home care services for a loved one, expect the process to require thorough vetting. You must also ensure the agency you choose will create a detailed, tailored care plan, prepare a clear contract, and have an ongoing communication policy.

All those steps are critical to preserve your loved one's comfort and safety and ensure they're compatible and comfortable with the service provider.

It's even more crucial if your family member is among the many older adults who wish to stay in their current homes as they age. As an AARP report found, 75% of Americans aged 50 and older do so.

By hiring the right service provider, you can help your loved one age in place and enjoy the many benefits of home care.

What Help Is Available for the Elderly?

If your loved one is in their golden years, many types of assistance are available to them, including but not limited to:

In-home help and personal care support for activities of daily living (ADLs)

Visiting healthcare services

Companionship and mental stimulation

ADLs are tasks people must be able to do to care for themselves and are a measure of independence. From showering to grooming, cooking, eating, transferring, and toileting, these are all examples of ADLs.

Visiting healthcare services involve healthcare professionals going to your loved one and providing expert services at home. Doctors, nurses, and therapists are some examples.

At-home senior care services can also help older adults stay social through companionship and mental stimulation. Care providers can pay them social visits, take them to outings, or accompany them to physical or recreational activities.

What Is the Most Requested Support Service for the Elderly?

Personal care is among the most often requested supportive services for older adults. Indeed, an article by CBS News reported that close to seven in ten adults aged 65 and older will need long-term care and support of some degree within their lifetimes.

What Should You Expect When Hiring Home Care Services for a Loved One?

Remember: Aging in place can make or break your loved one's comfort, health, safety, and well-being, even more so if they live alone. Therefore, you must allot as much time as possible to choosing a home care aide with due diligence.

Here are some home caregiver expectations to be aware of, not just during the selection process but throughout their contract.

Thorough Vetting Required

One of the primary home care advantages is that these services typically cost less than facility-based care (e.g., independent living, assisted living, or nursing homes). However, as you'll be hiring a personal care provider, you may have to perform the entire vetting process yourself.

Thoroughly vetting each prospective provider is necessary for your loved one's safety. From employment background checks to criminal history checks, these steps allow you to confirm the caregiver you'll hire has the necessary:

Personal skills, including compassion, empathy, reliability, and patience

Soft skills like communication, problem-solving, and observation

Practical skills, such as the ability to carry out basic medical procedures (e.g., CPR and first aid) and personal care support

Caregiving knowledge, experience, and certifications

Criminal history checks are just as crucial, as the information they contain can help you protect your loved one, particularly if they're a senior vulnerable to abuse, neglect, exploitation, and theft. Ideally, the home care provider you choose should have a clean record and no history of crime.

Creating a Tailored Care Plan

The care provider you choose should work with your family to create a care plan tailored to your loved one's specific requirements, preferences, and requests. They should ask personalized and insightful questions that will allow them to understand your family's needs, as explained by home care agency LifeWorx.

The plan should include and account for details like:

The caregiver's duties and schedules

Your loved one's current health and medical status, including existing illnesses or conditions

Emergency contacts

Special requests from your loved one (e.g., foods they like that the caregiver will prepare for them)

Preparing a Clear Contract

The individual or agency you hire for home care services should prepare a contract that clearly defines the following:

Cost of services

Caregiver's tasks and responsibilities

Specific caregiving schedules

Time-off policies

Confidentiality

Legal compliance

Termination

Review the contract carefully and, if necessary, consult a family or elder law attorney for assistance.

Ongoing Communication

Reliable providers of home care services stay in touch with the care recipient's family through:

Daily updates via the family's chosen communication method (e.g., SMS, email, or chat)

Notifications for any changes in the care recipient's condition

Regular check-ins, such as through phone and video calls

You should also expect a reputable home care service provider to conduct routine discussions about care plans. They'll let you know, for instance, if there are any necessary modifications to your loved one's needs, such as if they need more support services.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Certifications Should You Look for in Home Care Services?

Choose a care provider with certification in first aid and cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). Depending on your loved one's specific needs and health condition, hiring a certified nursing assistant (CNA) or home health aide (HHA) may also be wise.

Such certifications indicate they've undergone rigorous training and have displayed competence by passing examinations. Moreover, CNAs and certified HHAs must, under law, adhere to stringent care standards.

When Should You Choose an HHA Over a CNA and Vice Versa?

If your loved one is, for the most part, independent and only needs companionship and help for some ADLs, hiring an HHA may suffice. HHAs can help with activities like socialization and tasks like light chores, meal preparation, bathing, and dressing.

If your family member, on the other hand, has more complex medical needs, a CNA may be a better choice. CNAs have undergone more extensive training and can perform tasks related to mobility, wound care, and vital signs.

Hire the Right Home Care Services

From careful, thorough vetting to confirming qualifications and determining compatibilities, these are some of the most crucial things to expect from the process of hiring home care services. They all play vital roles in ensuring that you partner with the right provider for your loved one.

