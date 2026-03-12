The search for the right off-base military housing during a Permanent Change of Station (PCS) move is no simple task. Several factors must align to make it work. A place that fits your budget while offering a sense of home and a short commute is ideal, and those are just a few basics you need to get right.

PCS is one of the most stressful aspects of military life. A Blue Star Families survey found that one in three active-duty service members and spouses listed PCS moves as a top concern. The smartest decision you can make is on housing, because one wrong move can disrupt your commute schedule and your family's daily routine.

Service members are fortunate because Killeen offers plenty of rental options to choose from. Read the guide below for more insights on military housing tips, from understanding BAH to reviewing and signing a lease.

How Close Should You Live to Fort Cavazos?

Choosing a location with close proximity to the base is one of the wisest decisions you can make. Avoid inconveniencing yourself and your family by living too far away. Staying within 15 to 20 minutes of the main gate makes daily commuting much easier.

Killeen offers excellent neighborhoods for military service members. Harker Heights and Nolanville are strong examples; these areas are known for hosting military families thanks to their quiet streets, good schools, and easy base access.

As you choose a place to reside, also consider access to schools, proximity to hospitals and grocery stores, and overall comfort for your family.

How to Maximize Your BAH Housing Allowance

A BAH allowance is one of the most valuable tools available to service members. It is especially useful during a PCS when used the right way. Your Basic Allowance for Housing is calculated based on pay grade, geographic duty location, and number of dependents. This federal benefit is tax-exempt and designed to cover most of your rent.

Your rate matters before setting foot in any property. Always confirm your rate first, and when budgeting, factor in these common monthly costs:

Rent

Utilities, if not included in the lease

Renter's insurance

Internet and cable

Some apartments include utilities in the monthly rent, which can simplify your budget.

Off-Base Military Housing and Lease Terms Worth Knowing

Military life does not always align with standard lease agreements. The best approach is to search for apartments with a military clause. This allows you to terminate a lease early without paying a penalty if you receive new orders.

The Servicemembers Civil Relief Act provides legal protection for military tenants. Before signing any lease, confirm with the property owner that this protection is acknowledged and will be honored.

Finding a landlord who understands Permanent Change of Station timelines makes the process much easier. Inquire about their policy for military tenants before you commit.

What Families Look for Most in Fort Cavazos Housing

Safety, access to schools, and affordability are the top priorities for families who reside in Killeen. The average home price in Killeen sits around $210,000, and average rental prices in the area reflect that affordability.

When touring apartments near Fort Cavazos, keep an eye out for:

In-unit laundry

Secured entry

Well-lit parking

Proximity to Killeen ISD schools

Pool and gym access

These amenities play a major role in reducing the time it takes for the whole family to settle in.

What to Know About Pet-Friendly Military Apartments

Here is good news for pet owners. Military apartments that allow pets near the base are available, though they often come with restrictions. Common restrictions include breed limitations, weight caps, and monthly pet fees that can range from $25 to $50 per pet. Ask about the full pet policy before applying, and get it in writing to avoid surprises later.

Before committing, confirm whether the property charges a refundable deposit or a nonrefundable fee, as this can significantly affect your move-in costs. Communities like Brickstone Villas in Killeen welcome pets while providing amenities tailored to military families near Fort Cavazos.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is Off-Base Military Housing?

Any rental property located outside the military installation's perimeter is considered off-base military housing. Basic Allowance for Housing is the compensation provided to service members to cover rent and utilities. Families often benefit the most from this arrangement, as it offers greater flexibility in choosing a home that fits their needs.

How Does BAH Work for Renting Near a Military Base?

BAH is housing compensation from the government that covers housing costs when on-base quarters are not provided. Depending on the property you choose, your actual rent may be higher or lower than your BAH rate. Choosing a rental below your BAH rate allows you to pocket the difference tax-free, while selecting a higher-priced property means covering the gap out of pocket.

What Should I Look for When Renting Near Fort Cavazos?

These factors should be top of mind because they directly affect your quality of life: school accessibility, commute time, lease flexibility, and safety. Look for landlords who understand military PCS timelines and honor the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act. For popular neighborhoods in Killeen, consider Harker Heights and Nolanville.

Can I Break My Lease If I Receive Permanent Change of Station Orders?

Yes. The only requirement is providing a copy of your orders to the property owner. The process is typically smooth when you work with military-friendly communities.

How Far in Advance Should I Start My Housing Search?

Starting early is essential. Begin at least two months prior to your move. This gives you time to compare neighborhoods, review lease terms, and avoid the stress and impulsive decisions that come with searching in an unfamiliar area.

Finding the Right Off-Base Military Housing Starts With a Plan

A PCS move is challenging, but finding the right off-base military housing makes all the difference. Knowing your BAH rate, understanding your lease policies, and identifying what matters most to your family puts you ahead.

Take your time comparing options around Killeen to land in the right community. Stay up to date with the latest news, community updates, and local insights by following us on our social channels.

