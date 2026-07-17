Physical therapy is a very popular care plan for all types of injuries. However, there are some barriers that patients encounter during the process, such as fear of additional pain and not putting enough effort into their home exercises. Solutions to push past the discomfort include setting realistic expectations and turning your physical therapy regimen into a routine.

The University of the Cumberlands reports that physical therapy is one of the sectors benefiting most from technology in 2026. Some of the newest innovations aim to help patients shorten treatment times and make physical therapy more accessible, both of which can have a significant impact on patients' mental health.

What Exactly Does Physical Therapy Do?

Physical therapy is the process of using movements and techniques designed to strengthen joints and provide rehabilitation. It can be used in a wide variety of ways, and each patient's treatment plan is unique.

What Are the Three Types of Physical Therapy?

When you picture physical therapy, you may think of your personal experience or that of a friend or family member. However, there are actually three distinct types of physical therapy.

Cardiopulmonary

Patients with cardiovascular issues, such as heart and lung problems, often need specialized exercises to regain their strength and improve pulmonary function. Physical therapy techniques focus on improving airflow and resistance training.

Orthopedic

Perhaps the most well-known subtype of physical therapy, orthopedic therapy focuses on how many different musculoskeletal systems work together, including:

Bones

Joints

Muscles

Tendons

Ligaments

Most orthopedic sessions treat sports injuries or recovery from major surgeries. However, orthopedic therapy can also be helpful for ongoing pain.

Neurological

When a patient suffers from a stroke or another neurological injury, it can often impair mobility. Neurological physical therapy helps restore function to areas of the body that have been affected by the brain injury. Some of the most common types of brain injuries that require neurological therapy include:

Strokes

Traumatic brain injuries (TBIs)

Parkinson's disease

Multiple sclerosis

Why Do Some Patients Struggle With Physical Therapy?

Physical therapy is not easy, and most of the time, it requires pushing both physical and mental boundaries to see the desired results. Here are some of the reasons why PT patients may have trouble.

Not Following Instructions for Home Exercises

Home care is essential for physical therapy. Often, keeping up with recovery requires daily exercise, while physical therapy appointments with a professional may be once or twice weekly. When patients fail to complete home exercises, it can set recovery back.

Physical therapy at home may be more feasible by working with partners such as MovementRx. Clearer guidelines for at-home exercises can help patients feel more motivated.

Fear of Pain or Discomfort

Physical therapy can be painful, especially when recovering from a serious injury. A patient might not feel comfortable with pushing their body to the limits that will cause further discomfort.

Financial Burdens

Even with good insurance, physical therapy costs can add up. Copays for weekly sessions can cost hundreds of dollars a month or more. Additionally, patients may need to pay for at-home equipment. Patients who require physical therapy are often on disability, which tightens their budgets.

Lack of Tangible Progress

Physical recovery can be slow, especially with extensive or multiple injuries. When it takes weeks or months to see any sort of progress, morale decreases. Putting in maximum effort for minimal to no results can destroy self-esteem.

How To Overcome Physical Therapy Barriers

While there are many mental and physical barriers to physical therapy, there are also plenty of solutions for physical therapists and patients to try that might improve the patient experience.

Set Realistic Expectations

Talk to your physical therapist about the timeline for recovery. Establish micro-goals and smaller milestones to meet, so you can celebrate and feel accomplished. Rather than waiting for the overall goal, reward small victories.

Budget for Your Recovery

Make sure you have enough money to afford your physical therapy sessions alongside your other necessities. If money is tight, consider asking your insurance for help or setting up a payment plan with the physical therapist.

Cultivate a Physical Therapy Routine

Consistency is key to seeing results as quickly as possible with physical therapy. Follow your physical therapist's recommended workout regimen as closely as possible, even if you do not feel like it.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Physical Therapy Covered by Medical Insurance?

Often, yes. Make sure to check with your specific insurance carrier before you begin treatment. It is important to understand the exact coverage so you know how much the program is going to cost.

The total cost of your physical therapy also depends on your insurance plan. If you have an HMO network, for instance, then you might have a more limited choice of doctors. A PPO plan, on the other hand, gives you more flexibility.

Some insurance plans cover a limited number of physical therapy sessions. Talk to your doctor about your expected treatment plan and see if you can keep it within the set number of sessions, so you will not have to pay out of pocket.

How Long Does Physical Therapy Typically Take?

The treatment timeline for physical therapy varies based on the type of injury and what your doctor or physical therapist determines. Some injuries heal relatively quickly, while others may require months, or even years, of consistent visits to PT clinics.

Can Physical Therapy Improve Mental Health?

Yes, physical therapy can definitely improve your mental health. Seeing your progress through recovery will help boost your self-esteem and give you more motivation to complete home exercises and PT stretches.

Making good progress can have a positive compounding effect on your motivation as well. Once you start to understand the results, it may spur you to safely increase your sessions or put more effort into the assigned exercises.

Improve Your Physical Therapy Today

With the right treatment plan, you can complete your physical therapy program. Use this guide to ensure that you reap the maximum benefits from PT exercises, and you will feel better and stronger in no time.

Would you like to learn more about how you can improve your physical, mental, and emotional health? Take a look around our website for the latest tips and updates.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.