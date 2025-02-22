This month, Orlando Fringe ArtSpace takes its final bow

ORLANDO, Fla. — Fringe ArtSpace will be closing this month. With exciting shows and events still underway, they have no plans to close the curtain without giving the Central Florida community a little something to remember them by.

Fringe ArtSpace opened its doors in January 2023, aiming to be a year-round venue for workshops, classes and immersive shows.

Attendees will have the chance to dive into the glamor of STEAM QUEEN, an electrifying cabaret inspired by the underground rise of Bette Midler, aka “Bathhouse Betty.”

As part of the highly anticipated IMMERSE Festival, ArtSpace will host Fringe: Experience the Dream, an immersive installation exploring fringe festivals’ history and global impact.

The event lineup for Fringe ArtSpace is below, and tickets for events or shows can be bought here.

WHEN:

-STEAM QUEEN: Wednesday, February 12 @ 8pm

-Fringe: Experience the Dream: Friday, February 21 – Saturday, February 22 @ 6pm-10pm





Fringe ArtSpace (Fringe ArtSpace/Fringe ArtSpace)

