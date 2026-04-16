Box office powerhouse Disney to show theater owners what’s next

LAS VEGAS — Disney releases dominated the box office in 2025 with nearly $2.5 billion in domestic ticket sales with hits like "Lilo & Stitch,""Zootopia 2" and "Avatar: Fire and Ash." A box office driver for many years, it's fitting that Disney is closing CinemaCon, the annual gathering of movie theater owners, Thursday evening in Las Vegas.

Already this year, Disney has boosted the box office with its original Pixar hit "Hoppers," which has made over $355 million globally to date. Disney has a flood of potential blockbusters on the way, including "The Mandalorian and Grogu," the first Star Wars movie since 2019, "Toy Story 5," a live-action "Moana" and, in December, "Avengers: Doomsday." Kicking off the summer movie season, which begins the first weekend in May, is not a Marvel movie, however. It's a legacy sequel from their 20th Century Studios: "The Devil Wears Prada 2." Gird your loins.

The studio may also offer a look at the future of some of its biggest franchises, including insight into what's next for Marvel, Avatar and Star Wars beyond "Star Wars: Starfighter," which is due in theaters in May 2027.

Disney's impact on the exhibition industry cannot be understated. Last year its releases made up over 27.5% of the annual domestic box office alone. The studio also has a 60-day exclusive theatrical window, the most robust in Hollywood.

The Walt Disney Co. is facing its own challenges too. On Tuesday, the company began mass layoffs in its ranks, expected to total around 1,000 with some of the cuts coming from the movie studio and its marketing department.

Orson Welles once said, “if you want a happy ending, that depends, of course, on where you stop your story.” And, so, for an exhibition industry that operates on small margins, and with the box office still down around 20% from its pre-pandemic norms, Disney is about as close as the conference can get to going out on a high note.

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