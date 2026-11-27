LONDON — British police said on Friday that the release of an unknown substance during a concert by rapper Don Toliver in Manchester earlier this week is linked to attempts to commit robberies on the night of the event.

Greater Manchester Police did not provide any evidence and did not identify the substance released at Manchester’s Co-op Live arena on Sunday night, which resulted in 89 people requiring medical checks for eye and respiratory irritation. One person was taken to hospital.

The 12,000 people present were evacuated soon after the incident.

Assistant Chief Constable Tom Harding said something similar had occurred at two Don Toliver gigs in Europe and that police are in contact with authorities involved in those investigations.

“So far, we suspect that a small group of organized criminals targeted people in the crowd to commit a series of robberies on the night,” he said.

No arrests have been made, but Harding said detectives are sifting through footage captured on mobile phones and CCTV and that police are looking to find more than 100 people at the concert to help with enquiries.

Police were called to the venue around 10 p.m. on Sunday after reports that people had been affected by a substance initially believed to be tear gas. Footage shared on social media appeared to show concertgoers coughing and covering their mouths as they left the venue.

Co-op Live, which opened in 2024, is about 3.2 kilometers (2 miles) from Manchester Arena, where 22 people were killed in a suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in 2017.

“What happened on Sunday night and the imagery on our TVs and online will bring back painful memories of 2017," Harding said.

Toliver, whose music blends trap and R&B, is nominated in five categories, including best new artist, for this year's Grammy Awards. He also features on the soundtrack to the new "Grand Theft Auto" game.

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