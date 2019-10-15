‘Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek has no plans to step down amid fight with cancer

“Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek is undergoing his second round of chemotherapy for pancreatic cancer, but he has no plans to step down, TMZ reported.
Trebek’s recent interview by a Canadian TV station W5 fueled speculation that his days as “Jeopardy!” host could be numbered. He said the chemo caused mouth sores, making it difficult to talk.
Trebek has said if his ability to host “Jeopardy!” diminishes, he will step down, but currently, there are no plans to do so.
Production sources told TMZ the show is taped well in advance and if Trebek isn’t feeling well, it won’t affect the show.
Trebek has not missed a taping in 35 years.
