0 Lake Nona's Alyssa Raghu makes top 8 on 'American Idol'

ORLANDO, Fla. - Another close call for Central Florida’s own "American Idol."

For the second week in a row, Alyssa was the last person chosen to move on.

"The person to take the final spot in the top eight is, Alyssa, Alyssa Raghu!"

Last week, Katy Perry used her judge’s pick to put Alyssa into the top 10, after Alyssa sang one of her songs.

“You better fight for your life the next time you sing, Alyssa Raghu!” Perry said as she announced the last of the top 10.

Alyssa took Perry's advice and "sang for her life" during Disney night, singing "Pocahontas’" “Colors of the Wind.”

According to Alyssa’s website: “She has been singing her entire life and knew when she was 11 years old that she wanted to pursue music as a career. When she turned 15, she began training with a vocal coach to focus on her goals. Alyssa also plays the guitar and writes her own music.”

Alyssa said on the site that she "plans to continue to grow as an artist and use her platform to create positive change for everyone. She truly believes music can bring us all closer together."

There will be real-time voting Sunday night as Alyssa sings live at 8 p.m. on WFTV Channel 9.

DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

© 2019 Cox Media Group.