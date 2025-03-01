SeaWorld Orlando security guards seek to join union

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Security guards employed by United Parks & Resorts Inc. at the company’s SeaWorld Orlando theme park have filed a petition with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) to unionize, according to publicly available NLRB case information.

The petition, submitted Feb. 20, seeks to represent 60 security officers who work at 7007 SeaWorld Drive in Orlando.

The filing, which lists the International Union, Security, Police and Fire Professionals of America (SPFPA) as the petitioner, marks a formal request for a union representation election.

If the NLRB validates the proposed bargaining unit and schedules a vote, the security guards could decide whether to certify SPFPA as their exclusive representative for collective bargaining.

