    By: Jessica Smith

    Updated:

    LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - "American Idol" is kicking off auditions in Orlando again this season. 

    The American Idol Audition Bus Tour will be making a stop at ESPN Wide World of Sports on Saturday, August 25th. 

    On that day, Central Florida hopefuls will have a chance to sing for the American Idol producers to see if they have what it takes to move on to the next round. 

    Parking for the auditions will be available as early as 4 a.m. and guests are encouraged to arrive early. Registration will begin at 7 a.m. with auditions starting at 9 a.m. Registration is expected to close at 12:00 noon or sooner due to capacity. 

    Participants must be between the ages of 15-28 to be eligible to audition. 

    To pre-register and for additional details, full eligibility requirements, submission forms, and terms and conditions, visit www.americanidol.com/auditions.

    Judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, as well as host Ryan Seacrest, are set to return for the reality TV singing competition. 

