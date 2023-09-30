Flash flood warning issued for parts of Volusia County

ORLANDO, Fla. — A flash flood warning was issued for portions of Volusia County early Saturday morning. It will remain in effect until at least 9:45 a.m.

The warning indicates there could be flash flooding actively happening in low lying areas or near bodies of water, or that flash flooding could be imminent.

According to the National Weather Service in Melbourne up to four inches of rain had fallen in some areas by 7 a.m Saturday with up to an additional two inches possible in the warning area.

Flash Flood Warning including Ormond Beach FL and Ormond-by-the-Sea FL until 9:45 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/wIEp0qIb9q — NWS Melbourne (@NWSMelbourne) September 30, 2023

Rain chances will remain high on the coast throughout the day Saturday.

There will be a 50-percent chance of scattered showers and storms further inland throughout the afternoon.

Because of all the clouds and rain, temperatures will be in the mid-80s throughout Central Florida with Orlando forecast to reach 87-degrees.

Chances for scattered showers and storms remain high for Sunday.

Conditions will begin to dry out next week with lower chances for rain and highs remaining in the 80s.

In the tropics, Tropical Storms Philippe and Rina are not expected to impact Central Florida. Dangerous rip currents will impact the Leeward Islands, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands through the weekend.

