Rare twin tropical storms Philippe and Rina continue to interact in central Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Atlantic tropics are still very active and normally stay that way through the end of October.

Channel 9 meteorologists are tracking two tropical storms that are spinning near each other in the central Atlantic.

Tropical Storm Philippe and Tropical Storm Rina are both slowly moving to the west toward the Caribbean islands.

The storms are interacting together and could spin around each other.

It’s rare to see two tropical systems near each other’s strength interact in this way.

Both storm systems should eventually drift to the north.

Tropical Storm Philippe Friday track

Philippe could strengthen into a hurricane as it drifts to the north.

Rina is forecast to weaken over the next week.

Tropical Storm Rina track

Philippe and Rina should stay far away. No other areas of concern at this time.

