Perk up with these National Coffee Day deals in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s time to start brewing up your plans for National Coffee Day on Friday.

There’s a lot of ground to cover with deals percolating at several Central Florida coffee shops.

Channel 9 compiled a list of places offering celebratory discounts:

Eola General, Framework Craft Coffee Bar, Lineage Coffee - Mills 50 & Qreate Coffee

The Mills 50 District will pay for a cup of coffee or cold brew for the first 15 customers at Eola General, Framework Craft Coffee Bar, Lineage Coffee - Mills 50 and Qreate Coffee on Friday, Sept. 29. Just mention Mills 50 to get your free cup of coffee. The deal is good for one cup of coffee per person.

Foxtail Coffee

Foxtail Coffee will celebration International and National Coffee day on Friday, Sept. 29, and Sunday, Oct. 1.

Foxtail said they will be offering both in-store and app promotions on both days. Stay tuned to their social media accounts for details.

The Salty

The Salty in Audubon Park is celebrating National Coffee Weekend this Friday through Sunday with 50% off all cold brew beverages, including Maple & Brown Sugar Cold Brew, Cold Brew, Cold Brew & Lemonade, and 50% off Batch Brew while supplies last.

The Salty is also adding a special Cinnamon Cereal Latte donut to the menu at all shops this weekend only.

