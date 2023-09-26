Over-the-top milkshake bar coming to Central Florida

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A rapidly growing milkshake bar chain has announced its first Central Florida location, giving locals and tourists a new option as they search for an Instagram-worthy sweet treat.

The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar, featuring towering creations in custom glasses, ice cream cookies, cheesecake and a coffee bar, is finishing the touches on its storefront, according to its Facebook page.

The store will open at 5741 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, across the street from Fun Spot America.

An exact grand opening date has not been announced, though the store’s owners have been teasing followers about an impending announcement and say the work has entered its final weeks.

The husband-and-wife owners of The Crazy Mason opened their first stand in the lobby of a bowling alley in Myrtle Beach, SC in June 2020. The concept quickly caught fire with customers, who often had to wait in lines up to an hour long.

The Kissimmee location will be the chain’s 12th storefront in its 7th state.

“Using more than 100 ingredients, including locally grown produce and toppings sourced from partnerships with local bakeries and businesses, the family remains focused on keeping things local and giving back to their communities,” the chain’s website says.

According to the store’s Facebook page, its hours will be 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday thru Thursday, and 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

