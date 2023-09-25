New craft brewery opens near downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — If craft beer is your thing, you now have a new spot to enjoy brews at near downtown Orlando.

The long-awaited Twelve Talons Beerworks has opened in the Milk District.

The new craft brewery -- which previously housed a laundromat -- is on East South Street near North Primrose Drive.

It offers up beer, mead and cider.

The brewery is open from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Monday through Friday during its soft opening.

Its grand opening will be held during the first week of October.

