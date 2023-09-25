New craft brewery opens near downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — If craft beer is your thing, you now have a new spot to enjoy brews at near downtown Orlando.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
The long-awaited Twelve Talons Beerworks has opened in the Milk District.
The new craft brewery -- which previously housed a laundromat -- is on East South Street near North Primrose Drive.
Photos: Twelve Talons Beerworks opens in Orlando’s Milk District
It offers up beer, mead and cider.
The brewery is open from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Monday through Friday during its soft opening.
Its grand opening will be held during the first week of October.
Read: Orlando Health announces plans for $160M pediatric care pavilion
See photos and a map of the brewery below:
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2023 Cox Media Group