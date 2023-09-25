Orlando Health announces plans for $160M pediatric care pavilion

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Health announced Monday plans to build a $160 million children’s pavilion to provide health care for children in Central Florida.

Officials said the Orlando Health Children’s Pavilion will be located across from Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children.

Officials said the new six-story facility will bring more than 30 pediatric specialties together under one roof.

“Without question, the Orlando Health Children’s Pavilion project is innovative and efficient. But it’s more than just that - it’s essential,” said Justin Williams, assistant vice president of Orlando Health and interim president of Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children. “The bottom line is it’s the right thing to do for the children and families we serve.”

The Orlando Health Foundation is leading the campaign to raise the project’s total $160 million cost through community support.

The pavilion is set to open in early 2026.

