Orlando Health expands partnership in Puerto Rico

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Health will now provide more services to patients in Puerto Rico.

Through a partnership, Orlando Health will expand its services to four hospitals and a free-standing emergency department on the Island.

In 2022, Orlando Health and Doctors’ Center Hospitals worked together to create Doctors’ Center Hospital Orlando Health – Dorado.

The partnership has now expanded to these hospitals:

Doctors’ Center Hospital Orlando Health – San Juan

Doctors’ Center Hospital Orlando Health – Bayamón

Doctors’ Center Hospital Orlando Health – Manatí

Doctors’ Center Hospital Orlando Health – San Fernando de la Carolina

Doctors’ Center Hospital Orlando Health – Arecibo, an ambulatory diagnostic and treatment center.

David Strong, Orlando Health’s president & CEO, said they are excited about this partnership.

“We are grateful for this opportunity as we work together to elevate patient care, increase healthcare access on the island and create an easier transition of care for patients between Puerto Rico and Central Florida,” he said.

Dr. Carlos Blanco, Chairman of Doctors’ Center Hospital, said the partnership will be an excellent opportunity to expand medical care.

“It will provide the opportunity to bring to the Island new health professionals, including Puerto Rican physicians interested in returning to the Island, which will solidify the local health system,” he said. “In the end, it represents more and better services to our patients.”

The collaboration will improve not only patient care but also the education and training of hospital staff through clinical programs.

One of the highlights of the partnership was the launch of Orlando Health’s robotic surgery center in Puerto Rico.

Hospital officials hope to continue sharing medical knowledge to improve the quality of health services in the community.

