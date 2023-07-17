Orange County Sheriff’s Office to host recruitment events in Puerto Rico

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Hiring events are happening across Central Florida for a handful of different positions.

However, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office is taking a quick flight for a different recruiting approach.

“I made the move to Orange County, Orlando, for a better quality of life for my family and for myself,” said Corp. Pedro Rivera with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

After his time with the Marine Corps, Rivera became an agent with the Puerto Rico Police Department.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is hoping it can bring on more deputies like Rivera with an approach it has not taken before.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said a team of recruiters and deputies are heading to the island to host three different hiring events in San Juan and Mayaguez.

The trip was a no-brainer for the sheriff who has seen firsthand the significance of building a strong connection with the island.

While serving as the chief of Orlando police, Mina sent officers to Puerto Rico to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is offering up to $7,500 in bonus pay for out-of-state deputies.

The salary ranges from $52,000 to $54,000 for starting deputies.

