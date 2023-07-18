Lake County health department hosting back-to-school immunization events

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — If you’re looking for a place for your children to get their back-to-school immunizations, Lake County has two upcoming opportunities to add to your calendar.

The Florida Department of Health in Lake County and the Lake County School Board are hosting immunization events on Saturday, Aug. 6, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Thursday, Aug. 10, from 1 to 7 p.m.

The events will be held at the following locations:

DOH-Lake Clermont, 875 Oakley Seaver Drive

DOH-Lake Leesburg, 2113 Griffin Road

DOH-Lake Umatilla, 249 E. Collins St.

The following required vaccinations will be provided:

Tetanus, Diphtheria, Pertussis (Tdap)

Diphtheria, Tetanus, and Pertussis (DTaP)

Hepatitis B (Hep B)

Haemophilus influenzae type B (HIB)

Polio

Prevnar

Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR)

Varicella (Chickenpox)

There is no charge for immunization for children, Pre-K to 18 years of age, provided they are still enrolled in elementary, middle, or high school. Officials said to participate parents or guardians must bring a copy of the child’s immunization records.

If you can’t make the events, immunization services are also offered Mondays through Fridays at DOH-Lake locations. You can call 352-771-5500 for hours and appointments.

