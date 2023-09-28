Penguin Trek: SeaWorld Orlando announces new family-friendly coaster

ORLANDO, Fla. — Bundle up and get ready to hop on your snowmobile. SeaWorld Orlando announced its newest family-friendly coaster on Thursday and it’s taking you straight into the Antarctic wilderness.

Penguin Trek, a 3,020-foot track coaster that travels both indoors and outdoors, is set to open in the spring of 2024.

Theme park officials said riders who meet the height requirements of 42-77 inches tall will board their snowmobile-styled ride cars and journey through Antarctica on a penguin research mission hitting speeds of up to 43 mph.

As the coaster comes to a halt, officials said guests find themselves in the heart of SeaWorld Orlando’s own penguin habitat.

“This family launch coaster embodies the spirit of adventure and exploration, offering an immersive journey through the wonders of Antarctica while further connecting our mission and commitment to our animal care, education and research,” said Jon Peterson, president of SeaWorld Orlando.

The ride will be the theme park’s eighth coaster, following the May 2023 opening of “Pipeline: The Surf Coaster.”

