SeaWorld Orlando’s Spooktacular returns for another year of Halloween fun for the family

ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Orlando is ready to celebrate Halloween with families and children of all ages once again at this year’s Spooktacular.

SeaWorld invites guests to enjoy all the festivities at this year’s Spooktacular, running from September 16 to October 31.

Families and children of all ages can enjoy all of the exciting activities and tasty treats, including trick-or-treating throughout the park.

A highlight of this year’s event is the Scarecrow Halloween Dance Party, where families can show off their dance moves and join DJs for a celebration at Journey to Atlantis Plaza.

In addition to the dance party, visitors can participate in the all-new Spooktacular Scavenger Hunt, offering a chance to win exciting prizes.

For a more immersive Halloween experience, guests can partake in the Howl-O-Scream night event, featuring haunted houses, scare zones, roaming haunts, and shows. This chilling experience is designed for mature audiences and promises thrills and frights beyond imagination.

To make the most of these events, SeaWorld offers the 2024 Fun Card, granting admission through December 31, 2024, and including access to Spooktacular and the Christmas Celebration.

Guests can also purchase an Annual Pass, providing 12 months of excitement and numerous benefits.

For ticket purchases and more details, visit SeaWorldOrlando.com.

