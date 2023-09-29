Rain and storm chances remain high Friday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Rain and storm chances remain high in Central Florida on Friday.

Our area will have a 60% chance of seeing rain and storms Friday afternoon.

Rain chances will be about the same on Saturday.

After the patchy morning fog burns off Friday morning, temperatures will heat up quickly in the afternoon.

The high temperature in Orlando should reach around 87 degrees.

Our rain chances will go down Sunday to around 40%, which is typical for this time of the year.

Our area is looking to be much drier with partly cloudy skies for most of next week.

Rip current risks are going to be high at the coast Friday, so anyone looking to swim at the beach will need to use extra caution.

