Hurricane Ian’s impact still felt along Volusia County coastline

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — It’s been one year since Hurricane Ian barreled through Central Florida, dumping several inches of rain on countless communities.

Along the Volusia County coast, strong winds and storm surge created long-lasting erosion issues.

Many homes and businesses are still under construction.

Over the past year, the county provided a layer of protection to the vulnerable coastline by adding sand trap bags. Public Works Director Benjamin Bartlett said those were installed at more than 220 properties.

Another project underway brings stored sand from previous dredging operations back to the beaches.

Bartlett believes because the landscape has changed so much that more long-term solutions are still needed.

“That is a larger sand renourishment project that we are looking at down the road. We have a feasibility study to look at partnering with the state or the U.S. Army Corps to raise the profile of the beach, " Bartlett said.

Meanwhile, homeowners like Joshua Wagner have done whatever they can to protect their properties.

“We build a seawall, we brought in some sand, we have also done a coquina revetment,” Wagner said.

He still worries his new seawall won’t stand a chance in another hurricane if more sand isn’t brought in soon.

The storm also damaged several iconic structures including parts of the Main Street Beach Pier and the Sunglow Pier.

Crabby Joe’s restaurant that sat at the end of the Sunglow Pier still hasn’t reopened.

