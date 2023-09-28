Tropical Storm Philippe may combine with another system as they drift toward eastern Caribbean

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 meteorologists are monitoring twin systems in the Central Atlantic.

One of the systems is Tropical Storm Philippe and the other is a large disturbance following in its path.

When you have two systems together, they do not necessarily merge together to make one big system.

The more powerful one will take over the weaker one.

When two systems are generally the same strength they can actually start to rotate around each other.

Because Philippe and the other system are so close, it’s difficult to forecast what will happen to them.

Philippe is nearly stationary and only moving west-northwest at 5 mph.

There is currently no tropical organization near Florida, only a stalled front that is drawing moisture into our area.

The front will keep our rain chances and humidity high over the next several days.

