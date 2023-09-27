Newborn sperm whale calf strands on beach near Marineland

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A newborn sperm whale calf stranded Wednesday afternoon on a beach near Marineland.

The 12½-foot male stranded near the University of Florida’s Whitney Laboratory for Marine Bioscience, north of the Flagler-St. Johns county line.

Officials said the whale will be humanely euthanized because it is not a suitable candidate for rehabilitation.

Read: Li’i, Lolita’s companion at Miami Seaquarium, moved to SeaWorld San Antonio

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 7 Newborn sperm whale calf A newborn sperm whale calf stranded on a beach Wednesday afternoon near Marineland. (Hubbs-SeaWorld Research Institute)

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission led the response effort to the stranding.

Hubbs-SeaWorld Research Institute, Marineland, the Whitney Lab, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, St. Johns County Fire Rescue and St. Johns County Beach Services assisted FWC with its response.

See a map of the scene below:

In January, a killer whale died after stranding itself south of Jungle Hut Park in Palm Coast.

Click here to read more about that, and scroll below to see photos.

Read: Orca dies after beaching itself in Palm Coast

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 29 Orca dies in Flagler County Killer whale strands in Palm Coast. (Flagler County Sheriff's Office)

©2023 Cox Media Group