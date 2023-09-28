Recovery efforts continue in parts of Central Florida 1 year after Hurricane Ian made landfall

ORLANDO, Fla. — Thursday marks one year since Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida.

On this day last year, you may have been taking shelter at home, or maybe you evacuated, as that powerful storm swept across our state.

People saw the devastation in places like Orlo Vista in Orange County, The Good Samartian Village in Osceola County, and along the Little Wekiva River in Seminole County.

Even after a year, the recovery efforts are still ongoing.

From homeowners struggling to get insurance companies to pay for repairs, to local governments prepping for the next big storm.

In Orlo Vista, a $23 million flood mitigation project is underway. The project will include the construction of a new stormwater system and the elevation of homes.

In addition to the flood mitigation project, Orlo Vista is also considering buyouts for homeowners in flood-prone areas.

This would allow residents to sell their homes to the government and move to safer areas.

In Little Wekiva, the focus is on river cleanup efforts. The Little Wekiva River’s banks couldn’t contain the storm runoff and homes were underwater for weeks.

Volunteers and government agencies are now working together to clean and clear the river of any leftover debris and restore it to its former health.

It’s clear that there’s still a lot of work to be done to recover from Ian. And it’s also clear that these communities are resilient and determined to come back stronger.

