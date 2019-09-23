9 facts about Brevard County: Beaches, cruise ships and spaceships, oh my!

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Known for its beautiful beaches, ports and Kennedy Space Center, Brevard County has a lot to offer.
The Florida Legislature established Brevard County in 1854 and was signed into law in 1855. The origin of the county's name is attributed to Theodore W. Brevard, a Florida Comptroller at the time of the county's creation.
Brevard extended southward along the state's Atlantic east coast all the way down to present day Miami-Dade County in South Florida. It took on its current shape in 1905.
The earliest inhabitants of the Indian River region, present-day Brevard County, were Native Americans who ventured into the area about 12,000 years ago.
The Windover site in Titusville garnered international attention with the discovery of nearly 200 remarkably preserved indigenous burials dating between 7,000 and 8,000 years old, making them 3,200 years older than King Tutankhamen.
After World War II, the undeveloped coastal scrub of Cape Canaveral became the home to America’s missile testing program, and by the 1960s, the home of America’s human space flight program and the launch site for the first U.S. astronauts.
On July 16, 1969, Apollo 11 took off from Kennedy Space Center with astronauts Neil Armstrong, Edwin Aldrin Jr., and Michael Collins aboard. Days later, on July 20, the Eagle began its descent to the lunar surface and Armstrong radioed to Mission Control in Houston “The Eagle has landed.”
Remember the TV show, “I Dream of Jeannie?” Cocoa Beach holds an annual Ron Jon Half Marathon, where many participants wear genie apparel and others wear military uniforms in honor of Major Anthony Nelson. They also hold a Jeannie look-a-like contest.
The historic Cocoa Beach Pier was built in 1962 and is the site of popular annual surfing, fundraising and social events. Cocoa Beach evolved into the “Surfing Capital of the East Coast.”
Port Canaveral is one of the world’s busiest cruise ports with 4 million revenue cruise passengers per year and the most port-of-call ship visits of any Florida home port.
