The 30 most popular homes for sale in Miami

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.

To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Miami metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.

#1. 7126 SW 103rd Pl, Miami, FL 33173

- Views: 1,610

- List price: $460,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,297

- Price per square foot: $354.66

#2. 6418 SW 39th Ter, Miami, FL 33155

- Views: 991

- List price: $798,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,730

- Price per square foot: $461.27

#3. 6391 SW 20th St, West Miami, FL 33155

- Views: 972

- List price: $503,500

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,844

- Price per square foot: $273.05

#4. 9625 SW 47th St, Miami, FL 33165

- Views: 872

- List price: $749,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,400

- Price per square foot: $312.08

#5. 1441 SE 20th Rd, Homestead, FL 33035

- Views: 863

- List price: $299,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,874

- Price per square foot: $160.03

#6. 239 SW 9th St, # 2303 Miami, FL 33130

- Views: 770

- List price: $122,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 809

- Price per square foot: $150.80

#7. 1739 NW 113th Ter, Miami, FL 33167

- Views: 768

- List price: $250,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,126

- Price per square foot: $222.02

#8. 28346 SW 141st Pl, Homestead, FL 33033

- Views: 728

- List price: $350,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,160

- Price per square foot: $301.72

#9. 4065 Battersea Rd, Coconut Grove, FL 33133

- Views: 725

- List price: $3,750,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 3,716

- Price per square foot: $1,009.15

#10. 9835 SW 85th St, Miami, FL 33173

- Views: 716

- List price: $769,990

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 2,247

- Price per square foot: $342.67

#11. 1225 Asturia Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33134

- Views: 712

- List price: $1,795,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,149

- Price per square foot: $835.27

#12. 6820 SW 32nd St, Miami, FL 33155

- Views: 699

- List price: $860,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,934

- Price per square foot: $444.67

#13. 5925 SW 51st St, Miami, FL 33155

- Views: 663

- List price: $1,250,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,592

- Price per square foot: $785.18

#14. 6202 SW 65th Ave, South Miami, FL 33143

- Views: 663

- List price: $1,299,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,896

- Price per square foot: $685.13

#15. 1545 Siena Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33146

- Views: 655

- List price: $1,425,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,613

- Price per square foot: $883.45

#16. 1202 Granada Blvd, Coral Gables, FL 33134

- Views: 647

- List price: $2,990,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 2,855

- Price per square foot: $1,047.29

#17. 5120 Carillo St, Coral Gables, FL 33146

- Views: 644

- List price: $3,288,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,080

- Price per square foot: $1,067.53

#18. 1355 NE 167th St, # 214 Miami, FL 33162

- Views: 619

- List price: $49,999

- Beds: 1 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 883

- Price per square foot: $56.62

#19. 3220 Calusa St, Coconut Grove, FL 33133

- Views: 600

- List price: $3,250,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 3,267

- Price per square foot: $994.80

#20. 2915 SW 92nd Pl, Miami, FL 33165

- Views: 595

- List price: $654,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,269

- Price per square foot: $515.37

#21. 520 Castania Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33146

- Views: 593

- List price: $2,198,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,955

- Price per square foot: $1,124.30

#22. 335 Romano Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33134

- Views: 592

- List price: $1,595,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,648

- Price per square foot: $967.84

#23. 15445 SW 26th Ter, Miami, FL 33185

- Views: 584

- List price: $815,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 3,243

- Price per square foot: $251.31

#24. 9201 SW 170th Ln, Palmetto Bay, FL 33157

- Views: 578

- List price: $900,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,220

- Price per square foot: $405.41

#25. 5940 N Bay Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33140

- Views: 578

- List price: $169,000,000

- Beds: 8 | Baths: 14.5 | Square feet: 16,910

- Price per square foot: $9,994.09

#26. 6621 SW 116th Pl, Unit B2 Miami, FL 33173

- Views: 575

- List price: $425,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,330

- Price per square foot: $319.55

#27. 11340 SW 74th Ct, Pinecrest, FL 33156

- Views: 572

- List price: $2,525,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,039

- Price per square foot: $830.87

#28. 11217 SW 1 St, # 5 Sweetwater, FL 33174

- Views: 565

- List price: $400,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,636

- Price per square foot: $244.50

#29. 1020 SW 22nd St, Miami, FL 33129

- Views: 563

- List price: $1,395,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 1,870

- Price per square foot: $745.99

#30. 2972 Shipping Ave, # 2972 Coconut Grove, FL 33133

- Views: 551

- List price: $1,545,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,756

- Price per square foot: $879.84

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.