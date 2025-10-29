The 30 most popular homes for sale in Ocala

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.

To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Ocala metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.

#1. 17641 SE 90th Clemson Cir, The Villages, FL 32162

- Views: 639

- List price: $399,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,937

- Price per square foot: $205.99

- See 17641 SE 90th Clemson Cir, The Villages, FL 32162 on Redfin.com

#2. 5370 NW 3rd St, Ocala, FL 34482

- Views: 526

- List price: $129,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,075

- Price per square foot: $120.84

- See 5370 NW 3rd St, Ocala, FL 34482 on Redfin.com

#3. 36 Juniper Pass Ln, Ocala, FL 34480

- Views: 435

- List price: $180,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,325

- Price per square foot: $135.85

- See 36 Juniper Pass Ln, Ocala, FL 34480 on Redfin.com

#4. 3312 SE 6th St, Ocala, FL 34471

- Views: 412

- List price: $305,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,931

- Price per square foot: $157.95

- See 3312 SE 6th St, Ocala, FL 34471 on Redfin.com

#5. 1621 NE 2nd St, # 201 Ocala, FL 34470

- Views: 402

- List price: $165,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,461

- Price per square foot: $112.94

- See 1621 NE 2nd St, # 201 Ocala, FL 34470 on Redfin.com

#6. 2928 NE 7th Pl, Ocala, FL 34470

- Views: 397

- List price: $174,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,514

- Price per square foot: $115.52

- See 2928 NE 7th Pl, Ocala, FL 34470 on Redfin.com

#7. 3000 NE 127th Pl, Anthony, FL 32617

- Views: 396

- List price: $110,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,230

- Price per square foot: $89.43

- See 3000 NE 127th Pl, Anthony, FL 32617 on Redfin.com

#8. 17423 SE 77th Helmsdale Ct, The Villages, FL 32162

- Views: 394

- List price: $284,900

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,189

- Price per square foot: $239.61

- See 17423 SE 77th Helmsdale Ct, The Villages, FL 32162 on Redfin.com

#9. 9849 SW 61st Ct, Ocala, FL 34476

- Views: 363

- List price: $222,500

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,503

- Price per square foot: $148.04

- See 9849 SW 61st Ct, Ocala, FL 34476 on Redfin.com

#10. 9540 SW 54 Ct, Ocala, FL 34476

- Views: 335

- List price: $230,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,772

- Price per square foot: $129.80

- See 9540 SW 54 Ct, Ocala, FL 34476 on Redfin.com

#11. 9511 SE 168th Elderberry Pl, The Villages, FL 32162

- Views: 324

- List price: $275,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,388

- Price per square foot: $198.13

- See 9511 SE 168th Elderberry Pl, The Villages, FL 32162 on Redfin.com

#12. 3930 NE 11th St, Ocala, FL 34470

- Views: 318

- List price: $274,500

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,768

- Price per square foot: $155.26

- See 3930 NE 11th St, Ocala, FL 34470 on Redfin.com

#13. 4565 SW 161st St, Ocala, FL 34473

- Views: 308

- List price: $275,536

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,026

- Price per square foot: $136.00

- See 4565 SW 161st St, Ocala, FL 34473 on Redfin.com

#14. 4545 NW 160th St, Reddick, FL 32686

- Views: 305

- List price: $304,500

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,932

- Price per square foot: $157.61

- See 4545 NW 160th St, Reddick, FL 32686 on Redfin.com

#15. 34 Lake Court Loop, Ocala, FL 34472

- Views: 302

- List price: $159,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,228

- Price per square foot: $130.21

- See 34 Lake Court Loop, Ocala, FL 34472 on Redfin.com

#16. 6498 SE 167th Ct, Ocklawaha, FL 32179

- Views: 297

- List price: $175,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,565

- Price per square foot: $111.82

- See 6498 SE 167th Ct, Ocklawaha, FL 32179 on Redfin.com

#17. 7326 SE 173rd Arlington Loop, The Villages, FL 32162

- Views: 294

- List price: $325,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,490

- Price per square foot: $218.12

- See 7326 SE 173rd Arlington Loop, The Villages, FL 32162 on Redfin.com

#18. 17324 SE 82nd Pecan Ter, The Villages, FL 32162

- Views: 289

- List price: $285,900

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,358

- Price per square foot: $210.53

- See 17324 SE 82nd Pecan Ter, The Villages, FL 32162 on Redfin.com

#19. 9573 SW 53rd Cir, Ocala, FL 34476

- Views: 282

- List price: $199,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,766

- Price per square foot: $112.68

- See 9573 SW 53rd Cir, Ocala, FL 34476 on Redfin.com

#20. 6166 SW 100th Loop, Ocala, FL 34476

- Views: 280

- List price: $179,950

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,535

- Price per square foot: $117.23

- See 6166 SW 100th Loop, Ocala, FL 34476 on Redfin.com

#21. 17285 SE 85th Willowick Cir, The Villages, FL 32162

- Views: 280

- List price: $439,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,003

- Price per square foot: $219.17

- See 17285 SE 85th Willowick Cir, The Villages, FL 32162 on Redfin.com

#22. 14830 SE 61st Street Rd, Ocklawaha, FL 32179

- Views: 278

- List price: $162,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,784

- Price per square foot: $91.31

- See 14830 SE 61st Street Rd, Ocklawaha, FL 32179 on Redfin.com

#23. 17364 SE 74th Seabrook Ct, The Villages, FL 32162

- Views: 277

- List price: $239,900

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,353

- Price per square foot: $177.31

- See 17364 SE 74th Seabrook Ct, The Villages, FL 32162 on Redfin.com

#24. 1665 SW 3rd St, Ocala, FL 34471

- Views: 275

- List price: $159,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,040

- Price per square foot: $153.75

- See 1665 SW 3rd St, Ocala, FL 34471 on Redfin.com

#25. 6084 SW 105th Pl, Ocala, FL 34476

- Views: 275

- List price: $275,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,514

- Price per square foot: $181.64

- See 6084 SW 105th Pl, Ocala, FL 34476 on Redfin.com

#26. 11 Pecan Pass Loop, Ocala, FL 34472

- Views: 275

- List price: $299,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,001

- Price per square foot: $149.88

- See 11 Pecan Pass Loop, Ocala, FL 34472 on Redfin.com

#27. 17738 SE 95th Cir, Summerfield, FL 34491

- Views: 272

- List price: $188,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,466

- Price per square foot: $128.24

- See 17738 SE 95th Cir, Summerfield, FL 34491 on Redfin.com

#28. 606 Water Rd, Ocala, FL 34472

- Views: 272

- List price: $189,999

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,572

- Price per square foot: $120.86

- See 606 Water Rd, Ocala, FL 34472 on Redfin.com

#29. 1811 NE 50th Ave, Ocala, FL 34470

- Views: 268

- List price: $394,900

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 3,286

- Price per square foot: $120.18

- See 1811 NE 50th Ave, Ocala, FL 34470 on Redfin.com

#30. 9231 SE 171st Cooper Loop, The Villages, FL 32162

- Views: 266

- List price: $379,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,850

- Price per square foot: $205.35

- See 9231 SE 171st Cooper Loop, The Villages, FL 32162 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.