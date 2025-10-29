The 30 most popular homes for sale in Palm Bay

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.

To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Palm Bay metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.

#1. 4494 Bowstring Ct, Titusville, FL 32796

- Views: 813

- List price: $648,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,683

- Price per square foot: $175.94

- See 4494 Bowstring Ct, Titusville, FL 32796 on Redfin.com

#2. 756 Bianca Dr, NE Palm Bay, FL 32905

- Views: 620

- List price: $229,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,306

- Price per square foot: $175.34

- See 756 Bianca Dr, NE Palm Bay, FL 32905 on Redfin.com

#3. 1605 Freedom Dr, Melbourne, FL 32940

- Views: 522

- List price: $280,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,289

- Price per square foot: $122.32

- See 1605 Freedom Dr, Melbourne, FL 32940 on Redfin.com

#4. 6198 Dees Rd, Cocoa, FL 32927

- Views: 455

- List price: $300,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,045

- Price per square foot: $146.70

- See 6198 Dees Rd, Cocoa, FL 32927 on Redfin.com

#5. 336 Jupiter Dr, Satellite Beach, FL 32937

- Views: 441

- List price: $485,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,280

- Price per square foot: $378.91

- See 336 Jupiter Dr, Satellite Beach, FL 32937 on Redfin.com

#6. 6384 Highway, A1A Melbourne Beach, FL 32951

- Views: 437

- List price: $699,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,513

- Price per square foot: $278.15

- See 6384 Highway, A1A Melbourne Beach, FL 32951 on Redfin.com

#7. 7010 Indian River Blvd, Grant-Valkaria, FL 32949

- Views: 424

- List price: $799,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 2,901

- Price per square foot: $275.42

- See 7010 Indian River Blvd, Grant-Valkaria, FL 32949 on Redfin.com

#8. 1019 Main St, Titusville, FL 32796

- Views: 422

- List price: $159,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,450

- Price per square foot: $109.66

- See 1019 Main St, Titusville, FL 32796 on Redfin.com

#9. 410 Lund Cir, Melbourne, FL 32901

- Views: 416

- List price: $255,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,670

- Price per square foot: $152.69

- See 410 Lund Cir, Melbourne, FL 32901 on Redfin.com

#10. 3825 Arlington Ave, Mims, FL 32754

- Views: 416

- List price: $180,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,866

- Price per square foot: $96.46

- See 3825 Arlington Ave, Mims, FL 32754 on Redfin.com

#11. 720 Gardenia Dr, Melbourne, FL 32901

- Views: 402

- List price: $190,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,036

- Price per square foot: $183.40

- See 720 Gardenia Dr, Melbourne, FL 32901 on Redfin.com

#12. 1867 Cyclone St, NW Palm Bay, FL 32907

- Views: 394

- List price: $239,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,408

- Price per square foot: $170.38

- See 1867 Cyclone St, NW Palm Bay, FL 32907 on Redfin.com

#13. 1508 Hedrick Dr, Melbourne, FL 32901

- Views: 389

- List price: $315,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,088

- Price per square foot: $150.86

- See 1508 Hedrick Dr, Melbourne, FL 32901 on Redfin.com

#14. 1360 Holland St, Melbourne, FL 32935

- Views: 387

- List price: $280,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,463

- Price per square foot: $191.39

- See 1360 Holland St, Melbourne, FL 32935 on Redfin.com

#15. 1959 Mosswood Dr, Melbourne, FL 32935

- Views: 366

- List price: $239,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,260

- Price per square foot: $189.68

- See 1959 Mosswood Dr, Melbourne, FL 32935 on Redfin.com

#16. 1005 Fostoria Dr, Melbourne, FL 32940

- Views: 362

- List price: $524,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,887

- Price per square foot: $278.17

- See 1005 Fostoria Dr, Melbourne, FL 32940 on Redfin.com

#17. 403 Harbor Dr, Cape Canaveral, FL 32920

- Views: 351

- List price: $1,450,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,359

- Price per square foot: $431.68

- See 403 Harbor Dr, Cape Canaveral, FL 32920 on Redfin.com

#18. 1883 Sarno Access Rd, Melbourne, FL 32935

- Views: 349

- List price: $169,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,365

- Price per square foot: $124.47

- See 1883 Sarno Access Rd, Melbourne, FL 32935 on Redfin.com

#19. 900 Waikiki Dr, Merritt Island, FL 32953

- Views: 345

- List price: $460,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,500

- Price per square foot: $306.67

- See 900 Waikiki Dr, Merritt Island, FL 32953 on Redfin.com

#20. 1390 Mariposa Dr, NE Palm Bay, FL 32905

- Views: 344

- List price: $260,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,320

- Price per square foot: $196.97

- See 1390 Mariposa Dr, NE Palm Bay, FL 32905 on Redfin.com

#21. 1350 Taurus Ct, Merritt Island, FL 32953

- Views: 344

- List price: $950,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,748

- Price per square foot: $345.71

- See 1350 Taurus Ct, Merritt Island, FL 32953 on Redfin.com

#22. 600 Burr St, Melbourne, FL 32901

- Views: 334

- List price: $168,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,215

- Price per square foot: $138.27

- See 600 Burr St, Melbourne, FL 32901 on Redfin.com

#23. 2735 S Courtenay Pkwy, Merritt Island, FL 32952

- Views: 325

- List price: $765,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 3,030

- Price per square foot: $252.48

- See 2735 S Courtenay Pkwy, Merritt Island, FL 32952 on Redfin.com

#24. 1525 W Riviera Dr, Merritt Island, FL 32952

- Views: 323

- List price: $689,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,409

- Price per square foot: $286.01

- See 1525 W Riviera Dr, Merritt Island, FL 32952 on Redfin.com

#25. 145 Needle Blvd, Merritt Island, FL 32953

- Views: 320

- List price: $369,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,314

- Price per square foot: $280.82

- See 145 Needle Blvd, Merritt Island, FL 32953 on Redfin.com

#26. 3612 Thal Rd, Titusville, FL 32796

- Views: 319

- List price: $565,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 4,701

- Price per square foot: $120.19

- See 3612 Thal Rd, Titusville, FL 32796 on Redfin.com

#27. 434 Marquis St, Melbourne, FL 32901

- Views: 317

- List price: $225,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,170

- Price per square foot: $192.31

- See 434 Marquis St, Melbourne, FL 32901 on Redfin.com

#28. 1112 Myrtle Ln, Cocoa, FL 32922

- Views: 314

- List price: $260,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,427

- Price per square foot: $182.20

- See 1112 Myrtle Ln, Cocoa, FL 32922 on Redfin.com

#29. 1135 Audubon Rd, Merritt Island, FL 32953

- Views: 313

- List price: $689,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,579

- Price per square foot: $436.92

- See 1135 Audubon Rd, Merritt Island, FL 32953 on Redfin.com

#30. 1712 Apache St, NE Palm Bay, FL 32907

- Views: 310

- List price: $150,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,647

- Price per square foot: $91.07

- See 1712 Apache St, NE Palm Bay, FL 32907 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.