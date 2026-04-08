39 million times a year, drivers illegally pass a stopped school bus. America just got its first plan to stop them.

Every school day, a yellow bus pulls to the curb, red lights flash, the stop arm swings out, and somewhere in America, a driver blows right past it anyway.

Not occasionally. Not rarely. Approximately 39 million times a year. That's the national estimate for illegal school bus stop-arm violations. Put another way, every school bus in the country gets illegally passed roughly once every three days, BusesForSale.com reports.

Most parents have no idea it's happening this often. The kids getting off those buses do.

A crisis hidden in the data

In March 2026, the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA) and BusPatrol released the first-ever comprehensive 50-state national action plan for eliminating illegal school bus passings. The report, informed by nearly 500 safety experts, law enforcement officials, federal regulators, and child safety advocates at the inaugural National School Bus Safety Summit in December 2025, put numbers to a problem most Americans sense but few fully grasp.

A total of 1,279 children have been killed in the 10-foot danger zone around school buses over the past five decades. That's more than ten times the number of U.S. soldiers killed in combat during the first Gulf War. It exceeds the number of U.S. firefighters killed in the line of duty over the last decade.

Beyond fatalities, more than 13,000 injuries occur annually. And then there's the category that almost never gets counted — the near misses. Children who watched a car blow past at full speed while they stood two feet from the road. Kids who, as one BusPatrol official told School Transportation News, "will forever associate getting on and off the bus with the moment they thought they might be killed."

Why enforcement has failed

The law is clear in all 50 states. When a school bus stops, red lights flash and the stop arm extends — every driver in every direction must stop and wait. Violations carry real consequences. Fines range from $250 to $1,500 depending on the state, with points, license suspensions, and, in some cases, jail time for repeat offenders. Missouri just introduced legislation proposing mandatory minimums of $500 for a first offense and up to $3,000 for repeat violations.

The problem isn't the law. It's getting caught.

Drivers who illegally pass a school bus don't expect to be caught, and historically, they're right. Bus drivers trying to monitor the road, manage students, and operate the vehicle aren't equipped to capture plate numbers. Without a plate number, most citations go nowhere. Without citations, the behavior repeats.

Research consistently shows that what changes driver behavior is the perceived likelihood of being caught — not the size of the penalty. That's the enforcement gap the national action plan is built to close.

What the action plan does

The GHSA's 50-state roadmap includes 69 specific recommendations spread across every level of the system — state highway safety offices, law enforcement, school districts, bus drivers, the private sector, autonomous vehicle providers, and the courts.

Key recommendations include deploying automated stop-arm camera systems on school buses to capture violations without relying on driver reports. At least 30 states have already passed laws enabling camera-based enforcement, and BusPatrol alone operates cameras on more than 40,000 buses across nearly two dozen states, protecting close to two million students.

The plan also targets the courts. When cases do reach a judge, violations are frequently reduced or dismissed entirely — even when no child was hit. GHSA is calling for judicial education on the severity of the crime so that first-time offenders aren't simply let go to repeat it.

For students, the plan recommends teaching "passenger power" — giving kids the language and confidence to speak up about unsafe behavior around their bus.

What every parent and driver should know right now

The 10-foot danger zone around a stopped school bus is where most fatalities happen. That's the space a child crosses when getting on or off. A car traveling 30 miles per hour covers 44 feet per second. There is no margin.

The rules are the same in every state: Stop when the red lights flash. Stop when the stop arm extends. Stay stopped until the arm retracts and the lights go dark. This applies to drivers coming from both directions on undivided roads. It applies even when you're in a hurry. It applies every time.

The NHTSA's school bus safety resource offers guidance for parents, districts, and communities on building enforcement programs and reporting violations.

A preventable problem

"Illegal and deadly school bus passings are 100% preventable," GHSA CEO Jonathan Adkins said at the release of the action plan. That's not a talking point. It's a factual statement about driver behavior. Every one of those 39 million violations was a choice.

Twenty million children ride school buses every school day. They're the safest form of transportation available to them — roughly 40 times safer per mile than a passenger car. The bus isn't the danger. The cars around it are.

For the first time, the country has a coordinated plan to change that. Whether it works depends on the drivers.

Data sourced from the Governors Highway Safety Association, BusPatrol, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, and the National Safety Council. BusesForSale.com is a U.S. marketplace for new and used buses.

This story was produced by BusesForSale.com and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.