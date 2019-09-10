Altamonte police officer resigns after having sex with recruit in office, officials say

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - An Altamonte Springs senior police officer who was going to be promoted to lieutenant was given permission to resign before he could be fired, 9 Investigates reporter Karla Ray learned Tuesday.
Michael Cornell admitted to having sex with a potential recruit inside his office at the Altamonte Spring Police Department, according to an internal affairs investigation.
According to documents released by ASPD, Cornell met the woman while he was her first-aid instructor at Seminole State College’s Center for Public Safety.
The school launched an investigation after the woman shared screenshots of their text messages with another classmate. College leaders notified the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, which notified ASPD.
The Altamonte Springs Police Department released the following statement:
“In July 2019, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement notified the Altamonte Springs Police Department (ASPD) about the possibility of inappropriate conduct involving an ASPD police officer, Michael Cornell. A thorough Internal Affairs investigation concluded that Mr. Cornell violated the department’s policies for Standards of Conduct and Truthfulness.
"As a result, the city initiated the formal discipline process, which would have included a recommendation to the chief of police for Mr. Cornell’s termination. Mr. Cornell resigned prior to the completion of his due process and before any disciplinary action could be taken by the city.
"Mr. Cornell’s behavior was unacceptable and is not representative of the hardworking men and women who serve this great community with professionalism and respect every day. His actions are to be admonished in the strongest possible terms, as they are in direct opposition to the values held by the City of Altamonte Springs and our community. Such behavior will not be tolerated by the City of Altamonte Springs.”
