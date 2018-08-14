0 FDOT: Backlog of Sunpass transactions cleared, will fine contractor $800K

ORLANDO, Fla. - The backlog of Sunpass toll transactions, which had amassed since transitioning to a new system in mid-June, is now completely clear, according to officials with the Florida Department of Transportation.

In a news release, FDOT placed the blame for the backlog squarely on contractor Conduent, stating the contractor failed “to properly transition customers to the new SunPass Centralized Customer Service System.”

FDOT said it plans to charge Conduent nearly $800,000 in damages “at Gov. (Rick) Scott’s direction.”

The department also plans to request an investigation by the inspector general into “Conduent’s failures and mismanagement of the SunPass system transition.”

“Failure by any vendor is completely unacceptable and Conduent is no exception,” said FDOT Secretary Mike Dew in a news release. “We look forward to the information gained through the Chief Inspector General’s investigation and will continue to closely monitor all of Conduent’s activity to ensure Floridians are receiving the excellent service and support they deserve."

9 Investigates first raised concerns about other problems the New Jersey-based contractor had in 2015, but despite that, Conduent landed a $287 million contract with the state to manage its toll system.

The company hasn't been paid since June and hasn't submitted any invoices.

It's unknown if Conduent will maintain its contract to continue managing the toll system. The company also has a contract to perform work on the next phase of SunRail.

FDOT officials said in the past the company wouldn't be allowed to keep it if there were problems with the contract.

FDOT officials said that SunPass customers who have received overdraft fees due to “Conduent’s failures” will be reimbursed.

SunPass customers should now expect their toll transactions to be billed in real time, officials said. The release did not detail how customers would be reimbursed.

Late fees and penalties will also be waived for SunPass customers, according to the release.

If customers have questions regarding their accounts, they may reach a SunPass representative at 1-888-TOLL-FLA or 1-888-865-5352. They can also log on to www.SunPass.com or download the SunPass mobile application.

