Wildlife officials urge public to report rainbow snake sightings

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is asking the public to report sightings of the elusive rainbow snake, a nonvenomous species whose population has declined over recent decades.

Rainbow snakes, known for their striking iridescent black or violet-blue bodies with red stripes, are semi-aquatic reptiles that primarily feed on American eels. The decline in eel populations, along with habitat loss, has contributed to the reduction of rainbow snake numbers in Florida.

“We need help from Floridians and visitors to better understand where rainbow snakes still occur in the state,” said Kevin Enge, Research Scientist with FWC’s Fish and Wildlife Research Institute.

Rainbow snakes are usually found near water sources like rivers, springs, and brackish marshes. A subspecies was once located in Fisheating Creek, Glades County, but has not been seen there since 1952.

The FWC urges anyone who sees a rainbow snake to report it online, especially with photos for confirmation. This helps conserve the species and aids researchers in gathering data on their distribution and health in Florida.

