SANFORD, Fla. — Amtrak trains departing from Sanford are currently delayed because of a CSX train derailment in Virginia.

Amtrak services have been suspended following the derailment, as confirmed by staff at the Sanford station. Station staff notified Channel 9 about the CSX train derailment that caused the service disruption.

Updates on when the Amtrak trains will resume service are pending further information from our sister station in Virginia.

Channel 9 will keep updating as more details become available.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group